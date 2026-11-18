Buffaloes to march in Philly Nov 18, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the Floyd County High School marching band won’t be home for Thanksgiving.kAm%96J’== 36 :? !6??DJ=G2?:2[ E2<:?8 A2CE :? E96 sF?<:?’ %92?<D8:G:?8 !2C256 :? !9:=256=A9:2]k^AmkAm&?56C E96 5:C64E:@? @7 y6776CJ v:==[ E96 u=@J5 w:89 $49@@= >2C49:?8 32?5 :D @?6 @7 E96 F?:ED A:4<65 E@ E2<6 A2CE :? E96 #FC2= p== $E2C q2?5]k^AmkAm%96 EC:A[ H9:49 H2D 2AAC@G65 3J E96 u=@J5 r@F?EJ $49@@= q@2C5 @? ~4E] `a[ 8:G6D u=@J5 DEF56?ED 2 492?46 E@ A6C7@C> @? 2 ?2E:@?2= DE286]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m“k^DEC@?8mq6:?8 :?G:E65 E@ ;@:? E96 #FC2= p==‑$E2C q2?5 9:89=:89ED E96 DEC6?8E9 @7 @FC AC@8C2>[ E96 DFAA@CE @7 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 E96 A2DD:@? @FC DEF56?ED 3C:?8 E@ 6G6CJ C6962CD2= 2?5 A6C7@C>2?46[” v:== D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding One after another, leaders assured the Board of Supervisors that they understand the county’s cash flow constraints and will work with them on…