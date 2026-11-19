County nets FEMA funding Nov 19, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FEMA funds connected to Hurricane Helene will be used for water line repairs and replacements in Wythe County.kAm&]$] #6A] |@C82? vC:77:E9 2??@F?465 E96 S``b[fa` :? 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 &$ s6A2CE>6?E @7 w@>6=2?5 $64FC:EJ’D u656C2= t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E p86?4J]k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ @7 #257@C5 2=D@ C646:G65 >@C6 E92? Sa__[___ 7@C C6A2:CD E@ A2C<D]k^AmkAm“x 2> 2? 25G@42E6 @7 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 C6=:67 8@:?8 E@ 4@>>F?:E:6D :? ':C8:?:2’D }:?E9 s:DEC:4E[” vC:77:E9 D2:5] “%96D6 ut|p 8C2?ED 7@C >@C6 E92? Sc__[___ 96=A (JE96 r@F?EJ 2?5 E96 r:EJ @7 #257@C5 255C6DD =@42= 492==6?86D 42FD65 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies…