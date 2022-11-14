Marion to celebrate Shop Small Saturday

The Town of Marion and Marion Downtown are reminding shoppers that every dollar spent locally makes a huge impact on the community, especially through the holiday season.

Since 2011, Marion has partnered with American Express to share marketing efforts with local small businesses to bolster community awareness and local sales, especially on Shop Small Saturday – this year on Saturday, Nov. 26.

In an effort to support their local communities, organizations like the Town of Marion from across the country sign up to serve as Neighborhood Champions. These supporters bring their community together with events and activities on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year.

“You might not realize it, but every time you pick up a cup of coffee from your favorite neighborhood café, dine out at your favorite restaurant, pick up a new holiday outfit or buy a gift from a local artist's store, you're shopping small and making a difference,” said Marion Mayor David Helms.

According to American Express, the company “cares deeply about thriving communities and believes small businesses are at the core of every thriving neighborhood. That's why — in the midst of the recession in 2010 — we created Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”

The partnership is a strong one, now some 11 years running. “We’re committed to helping small businesses stay in business year ‘round,” said Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath. “From our annual Pop Up Marion Entrepreneur Training Bootcamp classes to festivals and events to one-on-one business mentoring, Marion is committed to supporting local businesses, helping them grow, and to building our community to continue to attract new, exciting businesses to town.”

This year, participating businesses will have special branded shopping bags while supplies last.

In 2020 alone, American Express spent approximately $200 million on initiatives to support small businesses around the globe.

For more information about American Express’ Shop Small Saturday nationwide event, visit