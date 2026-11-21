Century-old fossil reshapes what scientists know about ancient bears Nov 21, 2026 2 mins ago 0 An image of the fossil is inset into the landscape. Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ETSU paleontologists used modern imaging to re-examine a century-old fossil, revising the known history of short-faced bears by more than a million years.kAm#6D62C496CD 2E t2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ’D vC2J u@DD:= $:E6 U2>Aj |FD6F> 92G6 AF3=:D965 ?6H C6D62C49 E92E C6G:D6D E96 <?@H? 9:DE@CJ @7 D9@CE\72465 362CD 3J >@C6 E92? @?6 >:==:@? J62CD]k^AmkAm%96 DEF5J[ AF3=:D965 :? 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