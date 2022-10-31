 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canes claim district crown

Marion High School added the Southwest District volleyball tournament title to its regular-season crown and the Scarlet Hurricanes had to work overtime to achieve the sweep.

 Aubree Whitt stuffed the stat sheet with 10 kills, nine digs, two aces, 22 assists and 23 service points as Marion posted a 28-30, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 win over the Bearcats in a SWD tourney championship match that lasted well into the evening on Saturday.

Sophia Keheley (12 kills, 11 service points), Ella Moss (12 digs, eight kills, six blocks), Ezrah Pennington (10 digs), Brooke Langston (six kills) and Hayley Freeman (15 assists) were also the stat leaders for the ‘Canes.

 Virginia High lost to Marion for the third time ths season. Charli Carpenter (42 assists), Amelia McKenzie (18 kills), Aidan James (27 digs) and  Myra Kariuki (13 kills, 13 digs) were top performers for the Bearcats.

 Marion hosts Ridgeview on Thursday in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament.

