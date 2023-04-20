Smyth County’s chief deputy Johnny Joannou was among 247 law enforcement officers to become part of the about 1% to complete in the FBI’s National Academy last month.

Known internationally for its academic excellence, the 10-week program offers instruction in advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

An exceptionally difficult program to get into, Joannou said he was grateful to get to attend.

“It was an honor and privilege to get to go. I just thank God for the opportunity and thank God that I was able to get through the program,” Joannou said, noting the strenuous fitness element of the course.

Joannou joined Sheriff Chip Shuler as the only two officers in Smyth County Sheriff's Office's history to attend the course, which launched in 1935.

According to a release from the National Academy, to be accepted into the course, participants must have proven records as professionals within their agency. Most have an average of 21 years in law enforcement experience and typically serve or go on to serve in executive-level positions.

The 285th session of the National Academy, participants were comprised of members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

Joannou said the networking the course affords to its participants can prove invaluable.

“Most of all, I met new friends, people that you can reach out to across the country and just talk about issues that you’ve got,” Joannou said. “A lot of times people in other places across the U.S. experience stuff before we see it out here. So, it kind of helps you get a grasp on what they’re doing to try to prevent it, it gives you a lot better indication of what you need to do maybe before you start facing the same type of things.”

Partnering with an international participant as part of the program, Joannou said that experience gave him additional insights on how law enforcement in other countries operate.

“I really enjoyed that,” he said, adding, “I learned a whole lot about police work in other countries and problems that they’re facing and, you know, a lot of them are the very same problems that we have here in the United States.”

Over the course of the program, Joannou learned new skills gained knowledge in areas ranging from investigations and federal law to leadership and administrative, as well as how to apply those skills locally.

“It gives you an idea of things that we’ve not seen yet in this area and allows you to understand the correct way to approach it,” he said.

National Academy instruction is provided by FBI Academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced knowledge and training, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields.

“They’re top in the nation, the ones in that teach these courses,” Shuler said. “They can get the best of the best.”

Joannou said he applied for the course wanting to enhance his skills so he can excel in his work.

In law enforcement, Shuler said, there’s always room for growth and professional development.

“The worst thing anybody can do in our jobs is to think that you know everything, because you don’t,” he said. “I learn something every day. Police work is forever evolving—probably faster now than I can ever recall.”

Leadership, the sheriff said, is not something he takes lightly.

“Whether you’re leading five men, or like the NYPD, 30,000, you have a responsibility to make sure that they do what they’re supposed to do and that you provide the service to the public that they desire. So, we don’t take leadership lightly,” he said. “It’s a huge responsibility and I think anything you can do to make yourself better at it, you better do it.”

The physical fitness leg of the program also left Joannou feeling like a new man. At the end of the course, participants undertook a 6-mile obstacle course built by US Marines dubbed “The Yellow Brick Road” as their final fitness challenge.

“Prior to going into the academy, let’s just say I couldn’t have completed it at the pace I completed it at the end,” Joannou joked.

Participants who complete the obstacle course are awarded a yellow brick of their own to commemorate the achievement.

At the March 16 ceremony, National Academy graduates heard from FBI Director Christopher Wray who congratulated officers.

This week, Shuler expressed pride in his chief deputy for taking on and excelling in the top-level program.

While it was difficult to let his second-in-command go for 10 weeks, Shuler said, “I knew from my experience there that he would come back with a much clearer vision.”