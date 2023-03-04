The county’s 4-H Livestock Club has brought home multiple awards from two recent competitions, including an event at Virginia Tech in which more than 900 students took part. Bailey Robertson, Smyth County’s 4-H Extension agent, noted that while 4-H is known for a wide variety of programs, clubs and events, it may be best known for its agricultural area of emphasis.

“When it comes to Ag for 4-H youth,” he said, “we are trying to achieve several objectives. Those objectives are education, connections/communications, and, most importantly, fun! Along the way, youth will participate in livestock judging, stockmen’s contests, animal projects, and livestock shows. By doing so, we hope they learn about animal selection, care, feeding, animal health, and the importance of good recordkeeping.”

Robertson said that the Smyth County 4-H Livestock Club has “been thriving for the last couple of months, and it is truly amazing watching the youth participate and grow their knowledge.”

The club competed in the Washington County Stockman’s Contest on Feb. 18 and the famous annual Block & Bridle event at Virginia Tech on Feb. 25, which had over 900 students participating.

“Both competitions were a major success for both club teams and individuals,” Robertson said. “These kiddos have worked hard to earn their accolades from these events. Of course, all success comes from repetition and hard work. However, many times over, we forget about the people behind the curtain. Those businesses, parents, and volunteers are vital to the club, and we are very thankful for their support and efforts. That effort and support truly ‘Makes the Best Better’ and promotes positive youth development.”

At the Washington County Stockman’s Contest, the club won these awards: 1st Place Junior Team — Grayson H., Levi O., Lucas H., and Preston G.; 5th Place Senior Team — Levi B., Anita B., Ryan H., and Charity O.; 1st Place Junior: Preston G.; 5th Place Junior: Levi O.

At the Block & Bridle competition, these awards were earned: Junior Advanced Team A — Preston G., Lucas H., Levi O., Grayson H. 5th Place in Sheep & Goats, 9th Place in Swine, and 9th Place Overall in Reasons; Senior Advanced Team — Charity O., Anita B., Ryan H., Hannah T. 10th Place in Sheep & Goat; Junior Advanced Individual — Levi Osborne 5th Place in Sheep & Goats; Senior Advance Individual — Charity Osborne 10th Place in Sheep & Goats.