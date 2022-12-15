Bbball roundup

Graham 51, Mount View (W.Va.) 27
Graham earned a non-district home win over the visiting Golden Knights from McDowell County.
Richlands 79, Grundy 60
Freshman sensation Annsley Trivette tallied 31 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal for the Richlands Blue Tornado in a non-district road win.
Richlands 66, Grundy 56
The Richlands Blue Tornado earned a non-district road win over Grundy.
Cavaliers bop Blues
Cole Caywood scored 24 points and Holston used a fast start to earn a non-district win over Richlands, 57-50.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 25-6 first-quarter lead and led 35-11 at the break. Holston held off the Blue Tornado in the second half.
Connor Finley added 20 points in the victory.
Colton Mullins led Richlands with 18 points, while Lane Reynolds supplied 17 points.