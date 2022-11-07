 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: November 5, 2022

Total Number of Head: 706

Total Sales:  $497,169.39

            STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE:     Number of Head: 512

STEERS :                                 

                           200-400 lbs  170.00             to         188.00             AVG: 182.00

             401-600 lbs    156.00                         to         184.00             AVG: 170.00   

                           601-800 lbs    52.00                         to         159.00             AVG: 141.00

                         801-999 lbs     61.00             to         140.00             AVG:   99.00

               BULLS:

                                                200-400 lbs       76.00             to         180.00             AVG: 177.00                                                    401-600 lbs       25.00             to         179.00             AVG: 153.00

601-800 lbs       40.00             to         138.00             AVG: 110.00

801-1199 lbs     62.00             to           95.00             AVG:   80.00

                                                                         

                             HEIFERS:    

                                                         200- 400 lbs       79.00               to         137.00             AVG: 125.00

                                                401-600 lbs     35.00              to         142.50             AVG: 124.00

                                                601-800 lbs     50.00              to         138.00             AVG: 112.00

                                                          801-1199 lbs     78.00               to         140.00             AVG:   98.00

            SLAUGHTER CATTLE:              Number of Head: 106 

                        COWS:             10.00                           to         85.00               AVG: 56.00

             

                        BULLS:             78.00               to         103.00             AVG: 92.00                                                       

           

GOATS:                                               Number of Head: 28    Sold by Head   30.00 to  200.00

SHEEP:                                                Number of Head: 1      Sold by Pound  100.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD:   Number of Head: 5      80.00   to     300.00   AVG:   175.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD:    Number of Pairs: 7     825.00   to   1500.00   AVG: 1200.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD:        Number of Head: 31   500.00   to   1250.00   AVG:  875.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD:                   Number of Head: 2     725.00   to     850.00   AVG:  800.00 

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD:           Number of Head: 2     625.00   to   1300.00   AVG:  975.00       

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND:        Number of Head: 5       96.00   to     104.00   AVG:    99.00

                      

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Thu Nov 3, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   271 head

   Feeder Steers   68 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          152.00

       300- 400          146.00

       400- 500   148.00-159.00

       500- 600   133.00-150.00

       600- 700   137.00-140.00

       700- 800          136.00

       800- 900   133.00-137.00

       900-1000          129.00

      1000-1100          130.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   132.00-152.00

       300- 400          142.00

       400- 500          141.00

       500- 600          148.00

       600- 700          141.00

       700- 800          121.00

       800- 900          110.00

       900-1000          101.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   6 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       400- 500           80.00

       500- 600           93.00

       800- 900     70.00-77.00

   Feeder Heifers   117 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          124.00

       300- 400          125.00

       400- 500          125.00

       500- 600   119.00-121.00

       600- 700          116.00

       700- 800          103.00

       800- 900          109.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   110.00-114.00

       300- 400          128.00

       400- 500    74.00-100.00

       500- 600          118.00

       600- 700     80.00-85.00

       700- 800           90.00

       800- 900          100.00

   Feeder Bulls   80 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          122.00

       300- 400   136.00-152.00

       400- 500   120.00-156.00

       500- 600   121.00-139.50

       600- 700          116.00

       700- 800          105.00

       800- 900     95.00-99.00

       900-1000           95.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400   144.00-145.00

       400- 500          139.00

       500- 600   119.00-134.00

       600- 700          107.00

       700- 800           95.00

       800- 900           84.00

       900-1000     82.00-92.00

   Slaughter Cattle   151 head

   Slaughter Cows   141 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     58.00-63.00

      1200-1600     61.00-68.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     70.00-73.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     60.00-64.00

      1200-2000     62.00-66.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000     69.00-72.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     45.00-55.00

       850-1200     42.00-66.00

   Slaughter Bulls   10 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     82.00-84.00

      1500-2500     80.00-91.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500           92.00

      1500-2500     94.00-98.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   17 head

      Medium and Large 1, 4-12 years old

       800-1355  750.00-1175.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   2 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 4-6 years old with calves 250-500 lbs

       950-1000 1000.00-1325.00 per pair

   Calves Returned To Farm   6 head

      Black Bulls

       150        100.00-300.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Fri Nov 4, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   1050 head

   Feeder Steers   425 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       300- 400   126.00-135.00

       400- 500   166.00-195.00

       500- 600   151.00-192.50

       600- 700   148.00-177.00

       700- 800   127.00-150.00

       800- 900   128.00-140.00

       900-1000   121.00-124.00

      1000-1100    95.00-100.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       400- 500   176.00-184.00

       500- 600   162.50-175.00

       600- 700   122.00-151.00

       700- 800    99.00-140.00

       800- 900    94.00-100.00

       900-1000    90.00-107.00

   Feeder Heifers   450 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          123.00

       300- 400   115.00-145.00

       400- 500   125.00-141.00

       500- 600   130.00-153.00

       600- 700    90.00-138.00

       700- 800   100.00-131.00

       800- 900   112.00-124.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       300- 400   125.00-134.00

       400- 500   123.00-145.00

       500- 600   125.00-140.00

       600- 700    92.00-135.00

       700- 800           92.00

       800- 900     92.00-95.00

   Feeder Bulls   175 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          138.00

       400- 500   145.00-190.00

       500- 600   135.00-158.00

       600- 700   144.00-146.00

       700- 800   105.00-120.00

       800- 900    80.00-105.00

       900-1000    80.00-129.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       400- 500   145.00-160.00

       500- 600   114.00-120.00

       600- 700    90.00-130.00

       700- 800    95.00-110.00

       800- 900          109.00

       900-1000     70.00-73.00

   Slaughter Cattle   275 head

   Slaughter Cows   225 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     60.00-66.00

      1200-1600     62.00-71.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     75.00-78.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     67.00-72.00

      1200-2000     73.00-74.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000     75.00-76.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     45.00-50.00

       850-1200     48.00-53.00

   Slaughter Bulls   50 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     76.00-81.00

      1500-2500     85.00-90.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500           90.00

      1500-2500     96.00-98.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   3 head

      Medium and Large 1, 2-8 years old

      1000-1500  750.00-1060.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   6 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 2-14 years old with calves 25-515 lbs

       700-1250  510.00-1260.00 per pair

   Calves Returned To Farm   2 head

      Holstein Heifers

        70- 130          175.00 per head

      Black Bulls

       100               112.00

  Tri-State Livestock Video Sale for Fri Nov 4, 2022

  Feeder Cattle 77 (Heifers 77)

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

   77    600-700     650       163.25         163.25

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

        

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

