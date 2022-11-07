Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: November 5, 2022

Total Number of Head: 706

Total Sales: $497,169.39

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 512

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 170.00 to 188.00 AVG: 182.00

401-600 lbs 156.00 to 184.00 AVG: 170.00

601-800 lbs 52.00 to 159.00 AVG: 141.00

801-999 lbs 61.00 to 140.00 AVG: 99.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 76.00 to 180.00 AVG: 177.00 401-600 lbs 25.00 to 179.00 AVG: 153.00

601-800 lbs 40.00 to 138.00 AVG: 110.00

801-1199 lbs 62.00 to 95.00 AVG: 80.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 79.00 to 137.00 AVG: 125.00

401-600 lbs 35.00 to 142.50 AVG: 124.00

601-800 lbs 50.00 to 138.00 AVG: 112.00

801-1199 lbs 78.00 to 140.00 AVG: 98.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 106

COWS: 10.00 to 85.00 AVG: 56.00

BULLS: 78.00 to 103.00 AVG: 92.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 28 Sold by Head 30.00 to 200.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 1 Sold by Pound 100.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 5 80.00 to 300.00 AVG: 175.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 7 825.00 to 1500.00 AVG: 1200.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 31 500.00 to 1250.00 AVG: 875.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 725.00 to 850.00 AVG: 800.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 625.00 to 1300.00 AVG: 975.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 5 96.00 to 104.00 AVG: 99.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Nov 3, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 271 head

Feeder Steers 68 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 152.00

300- 400 146.00

400- 500 148.00-159.00

500- 600 133.00-150.00

600- 700 137.00-140.00

700- 800 136.00

800- 900 133.00-137.00

900-1000 129.00

1000-1100 130.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 132.00-152.00

300- 400 142.00

400- 500 141.00

500- 600 148.00

600- 700 141.00

700- 800 121.00

800- 900 110.00

900-1000 101.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 6 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

400- 500 80.00

500- 600 93.00

800- 900 70.00-77.00

Feeder Heifers 117 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 124.00

300- 400 125.00

400- 500 125.00

500- 600 119.00-121.00

600- 700 116.00

700- 800 103.00

800- 900 109.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 110.00-114.00

300- 400 128.00

400- 500 74.00-100.00

500- 600 118.00

600- 700 80.00-85.00

700- 800 90.00

800- 900 100.00

Feeder Bulls 80 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 122.00

300- 400 136.00-152.00

400- 500 120.00-156.00

500- 600 121.00-139.50

600- 700 116.00

700- 800 105.00

800- 900 95.00-99.00

900-1000 95.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 144.00-145.00

400- 500 139.00

500- 600 119.00-134.00

600- 700 107.00

700- 800 95.00

800- 900 84.00

900-1000 82.00-92.00

Slaughter Cattle 151 head

Slaughter Cows 141 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 58.00-63.00

1200-1600 61.00-68.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 70.00-73.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 60.00-64.00

1200-2000 62.00-66.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 69.00-72.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 45.00-55.00

850-1200 42.00-66.00

Slaughter Bulls 10 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 82.00-84.00

1500-2500 80.00-91.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 92.00

1500-2500 94.00-98.00

Cows Returned To Farm 17 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-12 years old

800-1355 750.00-1175.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 2 pair

Medium and Large 1, 4-6 years old with calves 250-500 lbs

950-1000 1000.00-1325.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 6 head

Black Bulls

150 100.00-300.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Nov 4, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 1050 head

Feeder Steers 425 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 126.00-135.00

400- 500 166.00-195.00

500- 600 151.00-192.50

600- 700 148.00-177.00

700- 800 127.00-150.00

800- 900 128.00-140.00

900-1000 121.00-124.00

1000-1100 95.00-100.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

400- 500 176.00-184.00

500- 600 162.50-175.00

600- 700 122.00-151.00

700- 800 99.00-140.00

800- 900 94.00-100.00

900-1000 90.00-107.00

Feeder Heifers 450 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 123.00

300- 400 115.00-145.00

400- 500 125.00-141.00

500- 600 130.00-153.00

600- 700 90.00-138.00

700- 800 100.00-131.00

800- 900 112.00-124.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 125.00-134.00

400- 500 123.00-145.00

500- 600 125.00-140.00

600- 700 92.00-135.00

700- 800 92.00

800- 900 92.00-95.00

Feeder Bulls 175 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 138.00

400- 500 145.00-190.00

500- 600 135.00-158.00

600- 700 144.00-146.00

700- 800 105.00-120.00

800- 900 80.00-105.00

900-1000 80.00-129.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

400- 500 145.00-160.00

500- 600 114.00-120.00

600- 700 90.00-130.00

700- 800 95.00-110.00

800- 900 109.00

900-1000 70.00-73.00

Slaughter Cattle 275 head

Slaughter Cows 225 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 60.00-66.00

1200-1600 62.00-71.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 75.00-78.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 67.00-72.00

1200-2000 73.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 75.00-76.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 45.00-50.00

850-1200 48.00-53.00

Slaughter Bulls 50 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 76.00-81.00

1500-2500 85.00-90.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 90.00

1500-2500 96.00-98.00

Cows Returned To Farm 3 head

Medium and Large 1, 2-8 years old

1000-1500 750.00-1060.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 6 pair

Medium and Large 1, 2-14 years old with calves 25-515 lbs

700-1250 510.00-1260.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 2 head

Holstein Heifers

70- 130 175.00 per head

Black Bulls

100 112.00

Tri-State Livestock Video Sale for Fri Nov 4, 2022

Feeder Cattle 77 (Heifers 77)

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

77 600-700 650 163.25 163.25

