Group looking to Ramp up Richlands

Richlands, Va. – A group of Richlands residents want to give the community its own unique identity.
Andrea Perkins is part of Ramp Up Richlands a group of about 15 people working together to revive the spirit of the town. Perkins said membership has grown with each meeting and she is encouraged by the unity of the group and the willingness of members to work.
“People can sit around and talk all day but they show up when there is work to be done,’ Perkins said. Economics students at Richlands High School voted on the name for the organization and the group itself is in the process of getting its non- profit status.
They have a Facebook page and have already held successful events. The first one was a Princess Tea Party that was so successful they did an encore. “As soon as we posted it the tickets sold out in just a few minutes and we had to offer an encore,’ Perkins said.
The group also organized a sendoff for the members of the wrestling team that went to state. They work with the town, the schools, department of tourism and other groups to promote projects. The mission statement for the group is “to create opportunities for the people of Richlands and our surrounding communities to pursue their true passions in life. We will become a catalyst; by creating the unified vision we know is possible for our community and providing support for effective execution of our community's dreams.’
They worked with the town and other groups to bring Hoppy the Easter Bunny to the Farmer’s Market April 3. The group promoted the March for Meals held by Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens and is working with the sheriff’s office on the community cleanup set for April 24.
They are also helping to promote Chasing the Wild Boar, a three day bicycle race planned for May 29-31 in Richlands. The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month at seven p.m. in the upstairs conference room at the Richlands Recreation Park.
Perkins said everyone is welcome to come and share their ideas for unifying Richlands and the surrounding communities.