Group looking to Ramp up Richlands

Richlands, Va. – A group of Richlands residents want to give the community its own unique identity.

Andrea Perkins is part of Ramp Up Richlands a group of about 15 people working together to revive the spirit of the town. Perkins said membership has grown with each meeting and she is encouraged by the unity of the group and the willingness of members to work.

“People can sit around and talk all day but they show up when there is work to be done,’ Perkins said. Economics students at Richlands High School voted on the name for the organization and the group itself is in the process of getting its non- profit status.

They have a Facebook page and have already held successful events. The first one was a Princess Tea Party that was so successful they did an encore. “As soon as we posted it the tickets sold out in just a few minutes and we had to offer an encore,’ Perkins said.