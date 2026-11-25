Council approves law office special-use Nov 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following a Nov. 23 public hearing, council voted 4-1 to approve Scot Farthing’s request to move his office to North 4th Street in a residential zoned district.kAm%96 DA64:2=\FD6 A6C>:E C6BF:C6D E92E u2CE9:?8 A2G6 2 A2C<:?8 =@E :? E96 7C@?E @7 E96 9@>6] p? 6I:DE:?8 A2G65 5C:G6 >2J 36 FD65 7@C 2446DD:3=6 A2C<:?8]k^AmkAmr@F?4:= >6>36C r2E9J !2EE:D@? 2?5 u2CE9:?8 6249 2C8F65 E92E E96 DA64:2=\FD6 A6C>:E :D 4@?D:DE6?E H:E9 7FEFC6 =2?5 FD6 @7 E96 2C62] !2EE:D@? A@:?E65 @FE E92E E96 E@H?’D r@>AC696?D:G6 !=2? 42==D 7@C >@C6 3FD:?6DD6D 2=@?8 u@FCE9 $EC66E]k^Am kAmr@F?4:= >6>36C y@D6A9 w2?5[ E96 =@?6 5:DD6?E:?8 G@E6[ 4@F?E6C65 E92E 96 5:5?’E H2?E E@ E2<6 2H2J C:89ED 7C@> E96 ?6:893@CD E@ 6?92?46 E96 C:89ED @7 @?6 A6CD@?[ 255:?8 E92E A6@A=6 H9@ =:G6 2C@F?5 E96 9@FD6 92G6 DA@<6? @FE 282:?DE E96 A=2?] k^Am People are also reading… Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message WCCH and Delegate Mitchell look ahead for rural healthcare Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding kAm“x 42??@E DFAA@CE :E[” w2?5 D2:5] “p?5 x E9:?< :7 2?J3@5J 6=D6 5@6D[ J@F ?665 E@ 2D< J@FCD6=7 H9@ J@F 2C6 C6AC6D6?E:?8]”k^AmkAmx? 2 324<\2?5\7@CE9 H:E9 w2?5[ u2CE9:?8 A@:?E65 E@ D6G6C2= @E96C DA64:2=\FD6 6I6>AE:@?D 7@C 3FD:?6DD6D @A6C2E:?8 :? E96 #\a K@?65 u@FCE9 $EC66E 2?5 ?@E65 E92E E96 6I46AE:@? :D 4@?D:DE6?E H:E9 =2?5\FD6 A=2?D 7@C E96 2C62]k^Am kAm“*@F 92G6?’E 8:G6? 2 C62D@? H9J :E’D 42==65 2 DA64:2= 6I46AE:@?[” w2?5 D2:5]k^Am kAmw2?5 2=D@ E@@< :DDF6 H:E9 E96 !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@? 7@C D6?5:?8 E96 C64@>>6?52E:@? E9C@F89 E@ r@F?4:=[ ?@E:?8 E92E 3FD:?6DD :D ?@E 2==@H65 :? 2C62D H:E9 #\a K@?:?8] w6 D2:5 DA64:2=\FD6 C6BF6DED D9@F=5 36 >@C6 E9@C@F89=J D4CFE:?:K65]k^Am kAm!2EE:D@?[ H9@ 92D D6CG65 `c J62CD @? E96 4@>>:DD:@?[ D2:5 DA64:2=\6I6>AE:@? A6C>:ED 92G6 366? 8:G6? @FE 7@C 2E =62DE 2 564256[ 255:?8 E92E 6249 >6>36C @7 E96 3@2C5 E2<6D E96:C A@D:E:@? D6C:@FD=J 2?5 =:DE6?D E@ 6G6CJ 4@>>6?E]k^Am kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ 4@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 C6BF6DE 7C@> !@=:46 r9:67 y@6= w2D9 E@ H:E95C2H 7C@> E96 }6H #:G6C rC:>:?2= yFDE:46 %C2:?:?8 p4256>J 2?5 EC2?D:E:@? E@ E96 EC2:?:?8 24256>J :? qC:DE@=]k^AmkAm#2EE=:?8 @77 2 =@?8 =:DE @7 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?ED =62G:?8 E96 }6H #:G6C 24256>J[ w2D9 ?@E65 E92E :E H2D @?=J 2 >2EE6C @7 E:>6 367@C6 E96 5@@CD D9FE E96C6] w6 D2:5 6G6CJ@?6 :D =62G:?8 2?5 8@:?8 6=D6H96C6[ H:E9 D@>6 9625:?8 E@H2C5 $2=6> 2?5 @E96CD E@ qC:DE@=] p DFCG6J @7 @77:46CD[ w2D9 D2:5[ D9@H65 E96 >@DE :?E6C6DE :? >@G:?8 E@ qC:DE@= 7@C EC2:?:?8 ?665D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies… Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children The line at the hot chocolate station was the longest, but fueled by the sweet treat, youngsters were playing games, making ornaments and pean…