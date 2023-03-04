Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems is hosting a blood drive with Marsh Regional Blood Center on Monday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bloodmobile will be set up in the parking lot of Saltville Community Health Center at 308 W Main St. in Saltville on Monday, March 6.

Prior to donating blood, Marsh Regional Blood Center recommends individuals be at least 17-years-old (if 17-years-old, you must have a parent/guardians permission), weigh at least 110 pounds or more, eat a well-balanced meal within four to six hours of blood donation, and be in general good health on the day you donate.

Anyone who currently has a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, fever blisters or is taking antibiotics won’t be able to donate.

When individuals donate whole blood, they give roughly one pint – or 500 mL – of blood. This donation can save up to three lives and takes less than an hour.

The entire process of donating blood – from the health questionnaire and physical to the actual donation and refreshments – typically takes less than one hour. The needle stick itself only lasts a second, and the actual donation only takes an average of 8–10 minutes. I

Anyone who has a question about specific medications or medical conditions may call the blood bank at 423-408-7500.

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.

To reserve a time slot, individuals may use this link: https://form.jotform.com/230375018531146.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol. To schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.