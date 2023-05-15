Baseball

Marion hammers Blues

Jack Pugh hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 14-3 Southwest District win in what was Richlands’ only home game of the season in Critterville, also known as Williams Park for Senior Night.

Mason Pugh and Brody Whitt also had three hits. Ethan Campbell homered for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

C.J. Earls had two hits for Richlands. Max Herndon homered for the Blue Tornado, which will host Graham in an SWD play-in game on Tuesday at an undetermined location.

PH hammers Holston

Alex Brown went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Patrick Henry’s 16-hit attack as the Rebels rolled past Holston, 13-3, for a Hogoheegee District victory.

Carter Lester continued his strong surge at the plate as well by going 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Dustin Bott, Noah Tweed and Caleb Casey scored Holston’s runs. The Cavaliers committed five errors.

Chilhowie bests Rebels

Brandon Bush had two hits and three RBIs as Chilhowie closed the regular season with a 12-8 Hogoheegee District triumph.

Chilhowie built a 10-0 lead in the second inning, but held on after committing eight errors and aiding a comeback bid by the Rebels.

The Warriors (13-7, 7-3) will be the second seed in the Hogoheegee tournament and will receive a first-round bye.

Hamilton Addair hammered out three hits for PH.

Rural Retreat slams Northwood

Justin Gilman and Noah Bandrimer hit two home runs apiece and combined for 12 runs batted in to lead the Indians to a 21-2 Hogoheegee District road rout of the Panthers.

Bandrimer drove in seven runs, four with a grand slam, while Gilman drove in five runs for Rural Retreat, which scored five runs in the second and seven in the fourth. Bandrimer also picked up the win on the mound.

Jake Barlow had three hits for Northwood.

Softball

Richlands edges Marion

Arin Rife had three hits and scored three runs, while also striking out 20 batters and allowing just four hits in Richlands’ thrilling nine-inning, 7-6 Southwest District home win over Marion.

Kailyn Breeding homered, singled and drove in two runs. Erica Lamie joined Rife with a double and joined Haleigh Martin and Breeding with two RBIs apiece. Lamie scored the winning run on a passed ball in the ninth.

Taylor Preston struck out 15 in nine innings for Marion, along with hitting two home runs and driving in four for the Scarlet Hurricanes. Allie Totten also homered in the loss.

Patrick Henry shuts out Warriors

Sophomore Sophia Wright struck out seven in pitching a three-hit shutout as the Patrick Henry Rebels blanked Chilhowie 7-0 for a Hogoheegee District win.

It was Wright’s second shutout in three days as she held Holston scoreless in a 4-0 win on Tuesday.

The ace of the Rebels also went 3-for-3 from the top spot in the batting order, while freshman Abbey Widener was 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs in the win.

Ninth-grader Braelyn Scammell also had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Madi Preston, Lexi Williams and Kaylee Roberts had the hits for Chilhowie

Marion gets by Virginia High

Aubree Whitt’s two-run homer sparked a four-run sixth inning that put Marion ahead to stay in a 5-2 Southwest District victory over the visiting Bearcats of Virginia High.

Allie Totten homered earlier in the game for Marion, while Taylor Preston pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Carrie Patrick doubled twice and stole a base for VHS.

Rural Retreat pounds Panthers

Jenna Mutter had three hits and scored three runs in the Indians’ 11-1 Hogoheegee District five-inning road win over the Panthers.

Kailey Davidson allowed just two hits in the circle for Rural Retreat.

Sydney Carter had a hit and scored Northwood’s lone run.

Soccer

Bearcat blank Canes

Prince Poku scored two goals and Patrick Poku, Colee Fils-Aime and Bailey Owens added goals for the Bearcats’ win a 5-0 Southwest District victory over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Owen Dean had two assists and Jackson Trent and Prince Poku had an assist apiece for the Bearcats.