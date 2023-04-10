Smyth County and Marion in particular have had a front-row seat to witness the evolution of Emory & Henry in recent years. From an initial doctor of physical therapy degree launched in 2014, the School of Health Sciences has grown and expanded its offerings, transforming the former community hospital into a modern campus that today is also home to the School of Nursing.

Lou Fincher, the School of Health Sciences dean since its beginning, believes E&H’s decision to develop a Marion campus and open the school with a doctor of physical therapy degree was a key stepping stone to the recent announcement that the college will transform into a university.

On March 25, the college’s trustees approved the new 2023-2026 strategic plan “Elevate in Excellence” that will shift E&H to a private regional comprehensive university by the fall semester of 2024.

University status, Fincher noted, often includes multiple campuses and graduate programs. Of E&H’s nine master’s degree programs and two doctorates, she said, four to five are offered on the Marion campus.

Comprehensive universities are defined by Carnegie Classification, for those offering degrees at the master’s level and a few at the doctoral level.

Universities also often structured into schools, Fincher said. E&H now has four with the School of Health Sciences being the first. That initial school, she said, marked the “beginning of the journey toward university status.”

Of the change to a university, Fincher said the transition won’t affect the School of Health Sciences’ mission. However, she does believe that it could be advantageous in student recruitment. Students who earned their undergraduate degree at a university might not consider a college for graduate studies, she said, but may soon look at E&H.

Fincher also said the school intends to continue growing its graduate programs and developing highly competent health-care professionals.

While university status is often associated with a greater emphasis on research, Fincher said, the School of Health Sciences will continue to focus on applied research that improves patient outcomes. That type of research already occurs at the school, she noted.

Fincher pointed to an award-winning study led by Dr. Kristi Angelopoulou, an associate professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program. In February, Angelopoulou and her student research team presented the results of their study, Hypertension in Outpatient Physical Therapy: Are We Doing Enough, at an American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) meeting in San Diego.

Their research poster won first place out of 1,200 from the APTA Academy of Orthopedic Research. It also earned a Blue Ribbon Research Award from the APTA Global Health Special Interest Group.

Recently, Fincher heard some of the school’s students present their research projects. She was “very impressed with the level of mentorship and the level of scholarship.” In the future as health-care providers, she said, this type of work will allow them to better assess studies and how to apply them to their patients.

E&H, she said, will focus on community health research, not clinical trials and the like.

Overall, Fincher said, the transition to university status “validates the work we’ve already been doing on the Marion campus.”

Over the past decade, a college news release said that E&H has added new master’s and doctoral programs in health sciences, education and business to its liberal arts bachelor’s degree offerings. The release also noted that this year, E&H was categorized in the U.S. News & World Report rankings in Best Regional Universities (South) and ranked #20 with institutions like Rollins, The Citadel, Berry, Stetson, Christopher Newport, Appalachian State, Tuskegee, Florida Southern, Charleston, Queens, Savannah College of Art & Design and Milligan.

“The new strategic plan ‘Elevate in Excellence’ takes E&H to a new level of delivering on the historic mission of the institution,” said E&H President Dr. John W. Wells in the release. “The plan recognizes the evolution of E&H to its current role as a university, reflected by its multiple campuses that deliver more than 90 academic majors, minors and tracks, nine master’s and two doctoral degrees, across diverse academic offerings. The new school structure remains rooted in the liberal arts while broadening its appeal to wider student audiences, and its expanding role as an economic driver in the region.”

In addition to its work creating new health-care professionals, the presence of graduate students in Smyth County’s stores, eateries, health centers and other forums has also added a new force to development.

Following the recent news, Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, sees “continued opportunities” with “being a part of Emory & Henry.”

“Rural health care is a crisis for America, and knowing we have a premiere training ground for young professionals right here at home means we are together working on making a difference. As E&H expands their graduate program offerings as a university, Marion stands ready to help in any way we can to provide the educational opportunities, the associated jobs, and the hometown atmosphere that will help us all grow.”

Heath does acknowledge that challenges come with anticipated growth.

He first noted that “meeting housing needs of students, faculty, and our citizens will continue to be an issue that needs constant attention.”

In March 2022, Marion officials reviewed a report that estimated that the town and Smyth County are facing “an astounding 1,000+ housing unit shortage.” The need encompasses housing that meets household budgets ranging from low income to professional.

In addition to housing, Heath said, “Broadband infrastructure is key as are ‘quality of life’ amenities that will enhance the lives of the students and our citizens, so getting the Callan Drive Recreational Park built is even more of a priority for us.”

The park, according to planning documents, will feature two softball fields, three soccer fields, a playground with picnic tables and benches, and more than 3,100 linear feet of five-foot wide walking trails. As well, plans call for an amphitheater to be developed in the former rock quarry.

The park will be within walking distance of E&H’s Marion campus.

“The best is yet to come – for Emory & Henry, for our citizens, and for the Town,” declared Heath.

The transition to Emory & Henry University is expected to be fully implemented and effective in fall 2024. The graduating class of 2025 will be the first to have Emory & Henry University on its diplomas. May 2024 graduates will be the last to have Emory & Henry College on their diplomas.

According to Wells, “Emory & Henry seeks to be the premier private comprehensive university of the region. We will have a broad presence signifying that Emory & Henry is a university as great as the region, honoring the institution’s past and elevating and articulating the next iteration of higher education in the United States.”