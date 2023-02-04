Dr. Dennis Carter is one of five new members tapped to serve on the United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) Board of Directors.

The superintendent of Smyth County Schools, Carter and the other four nominees were appointed to the board Jan. 19, joining twelve standing members on the 17-person governing board.

The board is comprised of local business and civic leaders from the region. Members provide leadership for vision and overall direction, approve the annual business plan, goals and priority outcomes, monitor progress, and have a fiduciary responsibility for the programmatic and fiscal integrity of the organization.

Each member serves two three-year terms.

The other new members include:

Whitney Czelusniak, economic development at AEP;

Donna Henry, UVA-Wise chancellor;

Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator;

Chad Whittingham, plant manager at Mohawk Industries, Hillsville.

“The new additions to our Board of Directors bring a strong background from all corners of the region,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of UWSWVA. “Together with our standing members, we feel confident in our leadership as we move into a new year of opportunity and growth.

These five outstanding members of our community will bring new ideas and strategies that will help so many in Southwest Virginia.”

“I’m thrilled that each new member brings such a high level of talent and experience in fields critical to UWSWVA’s success and growth,” said Board Chair Brendan McSheehy.

“Their geographic dispersion across the region we serve provides excellent voices for their communities’ needs and perspectives.”