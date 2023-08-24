A man has been identified and is now in custody following a string of vehicle break-ins in the Town of Marion earlier this week.

Just before noon on Tuesday, the Marion Police Department posted a still image of the man taken from surveillance footage and asked the public’s help in identifying him. Hours later, he was taken into custody.

“Video evidence, citizen tips and investigations led to the arrest of Michael Paul Dalton, of Marion,” said Lt. Rusty Hamm.

Hamm said the first of the break-ins occurred Monday night at Cargo. Tuesday morning, three other vehicles had been broken into by way of shattered windows. A fifth vehicle was inadvertently damaged in the process.

Hamm said investigators believe the 46-year-old was looking for cash and other valuables.

Dalton faces a felony grand larceny charge, five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, four counts of entering a motor vehicle and one count of petit larceny.

The charges come a little more than two months after Dalton pleaded guilty to the statutory burglary of Marion Middle School. Though nothing was reported to have been taken in that incident, court documents say Dalton was caught on surveillance camera trying to use a hammer to enter the building. Once inside, according to the documents, Dalton went to the cafeteria “where there is evidence of the office door being significantly damaged.”

Dalton was given a five-year suspended jail sentence and two years to serve on probation on that conviction.

Prior to the January burglary, he appears to have no criminal history outside of traffic violations and one misdemeanor cruelty to an animal charge.

Dalton will be arraigned on the new charges in Smyth County General District Court.