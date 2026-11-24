Public hearing set for land use Nov 24, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Supervisors on Nov. 12 voted unanimously to set a public hearing on the land use classification ordinance for Dec. 3 at Wytheville Community College’s Snyder Auditorium at 6 p.m.kAm#6D:56?ED 42? C68:DE6C E@ DA62< 42? 36 >256 @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]HJE964@]@C8^K@?:?8QmHHH]HJE964@]@C8^K@?:?8k^2m 2?5 :? A6CD@? 7C@> dib_ A]>] F?E:= 962C:?8 E:>6] %96 AC@A@D65 @C5:?2?46 2?5 K@?:?8 >2A >2J 36 G:6H65 @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]HJE964@]@C8^K@?:?8QmHHH]HJE964@]@C8^K@?:?8k^2m]k^AmkAm%96 !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@? @? }@G] a 925 C64@>>6?565[ 3J 2 d\a G@E6[ E@ AC@4665 H:E9 D4965F=:?8 E96 AF3=:4 962C:?8j 9@H6G6C[ AC:@C E@ $FA6CG:D@CD’ G@E6[ D6G6C2= AC@A@D65 492?86D H6C6 AFD965 324< F?E:= E96 ?6IE >66E:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding WCCH and Delegate Mitchell look ahead for rural healthcare kAm':46 r92:C s:4<J |@C82? >256 2 >@E:@? E92E E96 #@88 AC@A6CEJ[ H9:49 :D D=2E65 7@C 2 >2DD:G6 52E2 46?E6C ?62C E96 !F=2D<: r@F?EJ =:?6[ 36 492?865 E@ :?5FDEC:2=] p E:6 G@E6[ H:E9 |@C82?[ y2>:6 $>:E9 2?5 $E24J %6CCJ G@E:?8 J6D 2?5 qC25=6J |2CE:?[ $2C29 rC@4<6EE 2?5 y6DD6 qFC?6EE G@E:?8 ?@[ H:E9 #@==2?5 r@@< 23D6?E[ AFD965 E96 >62DFC6 E@ E96 ?6IE >66E:?8]k^AmkAms6AFEJ r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C |2EE w2?<:?D D2:5 2? 25;@:?:?8 AC@A6CEJ @H?6C E@ E96 #@88 AC@A6CEJ H9@ 92D 2 4@?EC24E H:E9 E96 52E2 46?E6C 56G6=@A6C 925 C6BF6DE65 2 4=2DD:7:42E:@? 492?86 E@ 9:D =2?5’D K@?:?8 2D H6==] %92E :DDF6 H@F=5 2=D@ C6BF:C6 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8]k^Am kAmw2?<:?D ?@E65 E92E D6G6C2= AC@A6CE:6D 2C@F?5 x?E6CDE2E6 g`’D tI:E ge 92G6 366? 492?865 7C@> 28C:4F=EFC2= E@ 4@>>6C4:2=] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies… Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta…