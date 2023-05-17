CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

SPRING GARDEN HELP DESK: On Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will have a free program called “Spring Garden Success.” This program is expected to be of interest to anyone who is interested in seeing plants and flowers grow successfully. Local Master Gardeners and some soon-to-be Master Gardeners will answer questions and will plan to engage and educate the community. They will have props and educational handouts to promote discussions regarding planting/organizing/preparing several types of garden spaces. Bring questions to this event.

CHURCH

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

RAM CLINIC. A Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic offering free dental, vision, and medical care will take place at Emory & Henry College on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. Clinic doors are expected to open at 6 a.m. The patient parking lot is set to open no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 19 and remain open throughout the clinic. RAM representatives encourage everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. No ID is required. Services are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Audiology will also be available. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Patients may visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/3ix48S5rD. For more information, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. E&H’s address 12228 Itta Bena Road, Meadowview.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. The Kiwanis Club of Marion will host its traditional Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, May 20, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Marion. Pancakes and sausage will be ready for consumption from 8-11 a.m. for $6 per person in advance, $7 per person at the door. Kiwanis members will have tickets for sale prior to the morning of the event. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the club’s children’s and youth programs.

LET’S GO FISHING. On Saturday, May 20, at Riverbend Park in Marion, registration will start at 8 a.m. for Let’s Go Fishing for youth 15 years old and younger. Fishing runs from 9 a.m. until noon. Food trucks will be on site. Door prizes and trophies will be awarded. The event is sponsored by the Marion Police Department, Marion Fire & EMS, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

FISH FRY FUNDRAISER. The Nebo Community Center will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Saturday, May 20, from 5 p.m. until the fish runs out. The evening’s menu includes fish, fries, hushpuppies, slaw and desserts. Food will be available for dine in or carry out. The cost is by donation. The center is at 1535 Havens Ridge Rd. in Ceres.

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, May 21, from 1-3:30 p.m., a Made Whole Market will be held at 265 Echo Valley Road in Wytheville. This indoor market features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread and other food. At 2 p.m., home improvement experts will share tips on preparing homes for times of crisis. Text Victoria Diaz at 540-254-5752 for more details.

RAMP FESTIVAL. The annual Whitetop Mountain Ramp Festival is set for Sunday, May 21. Join the Mount Rogers Fire & Rescue for old-time and bluegrass music, a chicken dinner and local crafts – plus the ramp eating contest. Admission is $5. Chicken dinners with fried potatoes with ramps, green beans, and roll will be $12 for adults, children under 12 will be $8.

OLDER AMERICANS DAY. The 20th annual Older Americans Day will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chilhowie’s Riverside Park. Activities will include a hot dog lunch and free door prizes. More than 100 vendors will provide free information on topics such as home health care, Medicare/Medicaid, funeral and monument services, banking, insurance, assisted living, veterans services, and hearing and visual services.

FAMILY FUN & FISH DAY. Hungry Mother State Park will serve as the site for Family Fun & Fish Day on June 3. The carp fishing tournament is catch, picture and release event. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the tournament from 8 a.m. until noon. A hot dog lunch will follow at noon. There’s a $5 entry fee for the tourney. No fishing license is required.

WOOFSTOCK. Smyth County Woofstock will be held June 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Chilhowie Town Park. The event will feature live music, vendors, food trucks, inflatables, raffles, door prizes and more. Pets must be on a leash. The event will raise funds for the Smyth County Humane Society.

FUN RUN. The Marion Kiwanis Club will host a Fun Run on June 17 at 9 a.m. at Marion Baptist Church on North Main Street. Proceeds will benefit the Alvin Crowder Kiwanis Scholarship Program.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION. The first Back to Iron Street Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17, at Carnegie and Steele Park, at 2 p.m. Vendors and a DJ will be on site. Speakers will include Pastor Turner, Robbin Hale, Bishop Wolfe and Shareen Williams.

VENDORS SOUGHT. Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon will host its Living History Weekend July 29-30 and is seeking vendors for the event. The weekend will feature historical reenactments, tours of Fairview’s historic cabin featured on the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” and vendor shopping. All vendor spaces are 10’x10’ and are $10. Payment will be accepted at the event upon vendor set up. All vendors are welcome. To reserve a vendor space, contact Anna Buchanan at williamsannamarie5@gmail.com.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

HIGHER ED CENTER TRUSTEES. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon. Persons wishing to address the board must contact Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than June 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.