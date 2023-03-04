Two areas of Marion’s streets will be impacted by construction projects next week.

Weather permitting, both projects are expected to start Monday, March.

According to an alert issued by the town, road construction will be underway on Park Street from the Marion Police Department to Cherry Street.

Another crew will be doing work on Park Boulevard from Walmart’s entrance to Groseclose Street.

During construction, drivers are urged to follow detours or take alternate routes, and expect traffic delays.