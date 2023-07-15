Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road has named Tyler Hughes as the organization’s new executive director.

Hughes is no stranger to the music or the area from which it originates. Having grown up in Big Stone Gap, he is grounded in the rich musical culture and people of Southwest Virginia.

His love for the region is made evident by his nearly two-decade career, whether it’s playing professionally at large venues such as The Grand Ole Opry or The Carter Fold or serving on the Big Stone Gap Town Council since 2018, Hughes has strived to stay connected to his community.

“The music and dance of Southwest Virginia has been an integral piece of our identity for generations. I look forward to showcasing the venues, artists, and communities that make our region vibrant, resilient, and unique. Southwest Virginia is home to a world class cultural arts scene, and I want the world to see it and support it financially.”

Leah Ross, vice president of The Crooked Road Board and executive director of Advancement at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, has watched Tyler in many different capacities with the organization over the years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyler Hughes as the executive director of The Crooked Road. He brings an in-depth knowledge of The Crooked Road because he has been involved with the organization for many years in different roles. His knowledge and leadership skills will be a great asset to the organization.”

Hughes takes over the helm amidst the planning for The Crooked Road’s 20th anniversary in 2024, and with him comes exciting, new programming and plans for the organization. Dylan Locke, president of The Crooked Road Board, and owner of The Floyd Country Store & Handmade Music School, is equally excited for Hughes’ tenure.

“The Crooked Road is excited to welcome Tyler Hughes into a leadership role with the organization. We are confident that Tyler will serve all Crooked Road communities with the same passion he commits to his own music and community service. Tyler has a deep connection to the music, dance, venues and communities that make Southwest Virginia such a special place. Tyler will thrive in helping our Crooked Road communities strengthen connections to music and dance traditions while ensuring that travelers from all over the world discover the joy and excitement of Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.”