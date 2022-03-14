3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,900

Location, Location, Location! This home offers one level living with a partially finished basement with full bath that could serve as an additional bedroom or office. There is enough unfinished square footage to turn into separate living space for in laws or rental opportunity. Only 2 blocks from GWHS and the newly planned SMMS. A short walk or golf cart ride to the Wytheville Country Club. Convenient to downtown Wytheville andshopping. This one will not last long. Book your showing today.