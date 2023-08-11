Wythe County Supervisors effectively killed a couple of solar energy projects on Aug. 8.

Votes for siting agreements for both JCR Solar LLC and HSR Solar LLC each died for lack of a motion.

The registered agent for both JCR Solar and HSR Solar, according to the State Corporation Commission, is MegaWatt Farming LLC. All three entities share an address in Arlington, Virginia.

In a letter to the board and County Administrator Stephen Bear, Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins wrote on Aug. 4 that since Wythe County is one of only three counties in Virginia without zoning regulations, the state has allowed for two methods for solar facilities to locate there. The first, he said, would be for the solar company to go through the Planning Commission to ensure that the facility complies with the county’s Comprehensive Plan. The second is through a solar siting agreement.

A previous solar facility near Foster Falls went through the Planning Commission. The two on the table in August were trying to take the siting agreement path.

Hankins said that counsel for MegaWatt Farming LLC approached the county about the projects in April 2022. The JCR project hoped to develop a 16.8 megawatt facility on Pauley Flatwoods Road near the New River Trail. The HSR project was for a 19.9 megawatt facility on Turley Farms Road, off Peppers Ferry near Progress Park.

Hankins said county officials negotiated terms with the company over the past 16 months, requesting engineering plans and proposing mitigations.

In his letter, Hankins said the county didn’t want the Pauley Flatwoods project, in particular, to impact the view of neighbors or users of the New River or trail. He wrote that both projects have limited visual impacts and that the company would make voluntary payments of $920,000 for the county to use at it sees fit. A revenue-share agreement would replace the machinery and tools tax, he wrote, adding that the agreements had been reviewed by the County Attorney and staff.

The deal would have had each facility pay $12,500 for each megawatt. Thought the project would be exempt from machinery and tools taxes, it would still be subject to real estate tax.

Jon Puvak, counsel for MegWatt Farming, told Supervisors last Tuesday that the projects would feature tracker panels that tilt, and that the properties in question are mostly timbered, limiting any views. There would be setback on each, keeping them from adjoining properties, he noted.

The attorney was the last one at the meeting to speak favorably of the solar projects – including Supervisors.

Reprising a role from two years ago, when she spoke out against an earlier solar project, Susan Branscome implored Supervisors to “be good stewards of your resources.”

Branscome told county leaders that if Wythe continues down the path toward solar, it will “be a black abyss” with no families, no water and no community. She also warned of environmental and health impacts with the panels and with the construction process.

Eric Crowgey spoke to some of the detrimental impacts of the solar construction process, saying he “had drank the Kool-Aid” and put in a solar project on Lovers Lane in Wytheville. It’s a decision he regrets.

Crowgey described a process where the companies prepping the site graded off the topsoil and didn’t replace it. Likening the property to a strip mine, he said a mine reclamation expert had to be hired to figure out how to reclaim the site.

Saying that without zoning to protect the residents of Wythe, Crowgey suggested massive fines for companies that don’t return land to its proper configuration. Crowgey also noted that the company running his solar development has changed hands three times, noting that they can be sold, just like a mortgage.

The Caden Energix site near Lovers Lane, as of May had been hit with around 40 Department of Environmental Quality violations, the majority of them regarding runoff from groundwater. At that time, DEQ had fined Energix $68,250.

“There were violations; we are not trying to hide from that,” said Danny Fitzpatrick, public affairs and communications manager for Energix Renewables. “We are doing all we can to make sure we are in compliance … we are always working with DEQ and always doing what we can to be in compliance.”

Cody Jones, a recent Virginia Tech graduate, asked the county officials to “not sell out our county,” saying that the solar companies are following a familiar path of coming to this part of the country, damaging the land, poisoning the water, exploiting the people and leaving. He noted that solar farms would lock up good land for generation, saying future farmers are going to get locked out of the land, with some of it possibly then being sold to businesses in foreign countries or in other states.

Residents on Turley Farm Road pointed out to Supervisors that flooding already happens and warned it would likely get worse with a solar development on the high ground. Others warned that if it were to go through, many in the neighboring area would leave.

“If this happens, they’re out,” Rick Kaufmann said, adding that he questions surveys that show solar projects have little to no impact on property values.

“Who’s going to buy their dream piece of property beside a solar farm?” he asked.

Those opposing the solar developments found welcoming ears among the Supervisors, with chairman Brian Vaught saying "I enjoy taking off trash every Sunday, but I don’t want a landfill in Wythe County.”

Vaught added that Wythe County is in good shape financially, having the lowest tax rates in the area, and doesn’t need the money.

“I refuse to sell out our citizens and the beauty of this county for any amount of money,” he said.

Ryan Lawson said that all but one phone call she’s received about the solar projects have been against it, adding that she takes serious her duty of representing the will of her constituents. Jamie Smith also said that he had received a lot of calls from people opposed to the solar projects.

As Supervisors talked, the discussion turned to some sort of land-use regulations – zoning by another name.

Lawson said that it’s a tough call because she believes that if you own a property, you should be able to do what you want with it.

Smith said he isn’t a big fan of either solar farms or zoning, but to eliminate these types of meetings “something has to be done.”

Vaught asked the speakers who packed the board room on Aug. 8 to return and speak out when, at some time in the future, “when people are throwing rocks at us” for considering land-use rules.

In other news, officials approved the Mount Rogers Community Services performance contract, celebrated the library’s 75th anniversary, and honored two-time tennis state champ Maggie Minton, a George Wythe graduate.