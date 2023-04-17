Dr. Chris Downing has happily served the general surgery patients of Wythe County since 2015. In 2018, he opened his own private practice, Forest General Surgery. The Ohio native and his wife, a native West Virginian, settled in the New River Valley a decade ago after Downing completed three years as a surgeon with the U.S. Navy. He initially received his credentials from Ohio State University Medical School and completed his residency in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Downing knew he wanted to be a doctor early on when a family friend who was a physician became a mentor to him at a young age.

“The first time I was in the operating room, that completely sold it,” he recalled. “I can’t imagine being happy doing anything else.”

Dr. Downing is also happy practicing in Wythe County, where he has developed a special rapport with local patients, so much so that he has brought a vital surgical technology to Wytheville, which offers state-of-the-art treatment against gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), the leading cause of esophageal cancer. April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Downing informed me during a March 29 telephone interview that esophageal cancer is the eleventh deadliest cancer in the United States with twenty thousand new cases reported each year. Twenty million patients are on heartburn medication with forty percent of those folks still experiencing symptoms despite being medicated.

“My specialty is the distal end of the esophagus, the nerves of which become permanently damaged by stomach acid,” he explained. “Stomach acid, or acid reflux, can ultimately cause esophageal cancer, which a lot of people don’t know.”

Patients can also be awakened with heartburn caused by stomach fluid trapped high in the esophagus. Downing says that GERD affects one in every five patients and, if not treated properly, can result in potentially deadly consequences later in life, especially when symptoms, which are remedied by a pill, often continue or worsen after the esophageal nerves have deadened and can no longer warn the patient of an impending issue.

“I do see tragic cases of esophageal cancer from chronic heartburn,” he said of local patients. “It’s devastating.”

Downing says he is in the business of trying to keep acid out of the esophagus with a large part of his practice involved with the treatment of acid reflux. As a result, he has brought in the LINX technology.

“We want to create a situation where you can still eat and keep stomach content from going up the esophagus,” he explained. “Surgically, that is a tricky task to perform.”

Downing says there have been several surgical developments for GERD treatment over the years, most of them producing positive outcomes, but not as effective as is necessary. A decade ago, the LINX device was invented. A magnetic manifestation of the lower esophageal sphincter, which becomes ineffective at keeping acid out of the esophagus once GERD occurs, the LINX device is laparoscopically placed around the lower esophagus through a small abdominal incision, to close the sphincter. Patients are in the hospital overnight following the surgery, which also usually requires a hiatal hernia repair, and return home the next day with their GERD medication discontinued. Eighty-five percent of LINX surgery patients never need medication again. Over a period of five years, the LINX operation has a ninety percent success rate.

Downing has performed around a hundred LINX operations with great success to patients in the Wythe County area as well as those traveling from Tennessee and West Virginia.

“It’s been amazing,” he reported. “I’m a big believer in this technology.”

It is a rare exception to have such an innovative procedure available in a community as small as ours, simply because most community-based general surgeons are uninterested in performing such a sophisticated procedure.

“Fixing a hiatal hernia is not an easy job,” Downing explained. “Twenty years out of my residency, I learned very early on in my career that GERD is very common and you either have to get good at treating it or get good at transferring patients to other facilities. I want to keep my patients here. That’s why I brought this technology to Wytheville.”

As a physician, Downing feels it is important to stay up to date with the latest medical technologies to prevent his patients from traveling out of town in order to receive optimal treatment. He also noted that doing research to find the most innovative practitioners in our area is also of key importance.

“I love Wythe County,” Downing stated. “People have been advised that there is no treatment for acid reflux and that’s just not true anymore. I have gotten people off of medicines they have taken for thirty years.”

His biggest reward is seeing his patients so happy with the results of the LINX procedure that they are reduced to tears.

“I’m in it to help people,” Downing affirmed. “I have seen advanced GERD symptoms in young people as well as people in their seventies. It is so common and affects a wide range of people across the board.”

In terms of preventive measures, Downing says that anyone who has to watch what or when they eat due to heartburn or experiences constant burning in the lower chest or when lying down or bending over should consult with him by making an appointment at Forest General Surgery, located at 1787 W. Lee Hwy. in Wytheville by calling (276) 228-1050.