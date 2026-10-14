Perseverance: Marion's Chili Championship SPorter Oct 14, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 1 of 10 Mother Nature delivered a rainbow for the Marion Chili Championship. SPorter SPorter SPorter SPorter SPorter SPorter SPorter SPorter SPorter SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Rainy and cool weather created perfect conditions for eating chili, and five teams braved Saturday’s conditions to deliver the warming tastes with a community vibe.kAmw$ (:==:2>D E62>D DH6AE 7:CDE[ D64@?5[ 2?5 E9:C5 A=246D 7@C E96 c_kDFAmE9k^DFAm |2C:@? r9:=: r92>A:@?D9:A]k^AmkAm%96 vC2?5 r92>A:@? 2H2C5 H6?E E@ w$ (:==:2>D %62> b =65 3J q6?;: r@C?6EE]k^AmkAm$64@?5 A=246 H2D AC6D6?E65 E@ w$ (:==:2>D %62> a F?56C E96 5:C64E:@? @7 %@?J qC2?D@?]k^Am kAmw$ (:==:2>D %62> ` 8F:565 3J qFE49 w62E9 42AEFC65 E9:C5 A=246]k^Am People are also reading… Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Somic expansion approved by town Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs 'We’ve been screwed': How one county shifted on data centers kAm(2=>2CE @7 |2C:@?’D E62> E@@< E96 $9@H>2?D9:A pH2C5]k^AmkAm%96 r9:=: (:>A u2>:=J uC:6?5=J r9:=: pH2C5 H6?E E@ E96 $>@<:?8 q2CC6= %62>]k^AmkAmu@=<D 4@F=5?’E 564:56 36EH66? EH@ 49:=:D 7@C E96 !6@A=6’D r9@:46 pH2C5[ D@ w$ (:==:2>D %62> a 2?5 (2=>2CE’D E62> E:65]k^Am kAmtG6? @?6 A@@49 D2>A=65 E96 49:=:[ =62G:?8 369:?5 9:?ED @? :ED 7FC]k^AmkAmt?E6CE2:?6CD E@@< E@ E96 DE286[ :?4=F5:?8 |CD] $2C29’D q2==6E 52?46CD[ r92D6 !2J?6[ 2?5 E96 |24< q6CCJ q2?5[ H9:49 3C@F89E D@F?5D @7 r9F4< q6CCJ[ r92C=:6 s2?:6=D H:E9 “%96 s6G:= (6?E s@H? E@ |2C:@?[” 2?5 2? @C:8:?2= D@?8[ {6EE6CD uC@> (2C[ :?DA:C65 3J 2 72>:=J >6>36C D6CG:?8 @G6CD62D :? 4@>32E]k^Am kAm$@>6 H:E9 F>3C6==2D :? 92?5 2?5 @E96CD ;FDE 6IA6C:6?4:?8 E96 4@?5:E:@?D 52?465 @? |2:? $EC66E E@ E96 >FD:4]k^Am kAm~C82?:K6C z6? w62E9[ |2C:@?’D 5:C64E@C @7 4@>>F?:EJ U2>Aj 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E[ C67=64E65 E92E[ @G6C E96 J62CD[ E96 76DE:G2= 92D D66? D?@H 2?5 C2:? 2?5 ?@H E96 C6>?2?ED @7 2 9FCC:42?6] w6 6IE6?565 9:D 8C2E:EF56 E@ 2== H9@ 42>6 @FE 7@C 2?5 DFAA@CE65 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?E 2?5 E96 G@=F?E66CD 2?5 E@H? DE277 >6>36CD H9@ 96=A65 AF== @77 E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAmw62E9 :D 2=C625J E9:?<:?8 23@FE H2C>6C H62E96C[ D2J:?8 E96 E@H? 92D 3@@<65 E96 p=: #2?5@=A9 q2?5[ E96 |24< q6CCJ q2?5[ 2?5 r92D6 !2J?6 7@C ?6IE yF=J’D 6?E6CE2:?>6?E]k^Am kAm“v6E C625J E@ A2CEJ[” 96 564=2C65 :? 2 u2463@@< A@DE]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold…