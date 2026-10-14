Registration is open for the third DWR Archery Open Oct 14, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Registration is live for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources 2027 Archery Open taking place on Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Richmond Raceway Complex.kAm%9:D J62C >2C<D E96 D64@?5 J62C s(# :D H@C<:?8 H:E9 vC66? %@A $A@CE:?8 v@@5D 2D E96 AC6D6?E:?8 DA@?D@C 7@C E96 ~A6? 2?5 E96 E9:C5 J62C H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 (2C5 qFCE@? (:=5=:76 u@F?52E:@? E@ AC@5F46 2 DE2E6H:56 2C496CJ 4@>A6E:E:@? :? #:49>@?5]k^AmkAm“u@C E96 4@>A6E:E@CD[ H6 2C6 36J@?5 6I4:E65 E@ 3C:?8 E96 s(# pC496CJ ~A6? 324< 7@C :ED E9:C5 J62C[” D2:5 s(# pC496CJ t5F42E:@? r@@C5:?2E@C q6? u2:C32?<D] “s(# :D 565:42E65 E@ 8C@H:?8 E96 DA@CE 2?5 DFAA@CE:?8 2C496CD E9C@F89@FE E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 2?5 H6 4@F=5?’E 5@ E92E H:E9@FE DFAA@CE 7C@> @FC DA@?D@CD vC66? %@A $A@CE:?8 v@@5D 2?5 %96 (2C5 qFCE@? (:=5=:76 u@F?52E:@?] (96E96C J@F’C6 4@>A6E:?8 @C 4966C:?8 D@>6@?6 @?[ H6 9@A6 E@ D66 J@F :? #:49>@?5 :? y2?F2CJ]”k^Am People are also reading… Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Somic expansion approved by town Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs 'We’ve been screwed': How one county shifted on data centers kAmQ(6’C6 AC@F5 E@ 4@?E:?F6 @FC A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 s(# 2?5 E96 (2C5 qFCE@? (:=5=:76 u@F?52E:@? :? DFAA@CE @7 2? 6G6?E E92E 3C:?8D A6@A=6 E@86E96C E9C@F89 E96 EC25:E:@? @7 2C496CJ] %96 s(# pC496CJ ~A6? :D 2 8C62E 6I2>A=6 @7 9@H 2C496CJ 42? 4C62E6 4@>>F?:EJ[ 76==@HD9:A[ 65F42E:@?[ 2?5 2 =:76=@?8 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C 4@?D6CG2E:@?[” D2:5 wF?E6C qC@@<D H:E9 vC66? %@A $A@CE:?8 v@@5D]k^AmkAmQxE’D 2? 9@?@C 7@C (q(u E@ 282:? A2CE?6C H:E9 E96 s6A2CE>6?E @7 (:=5=:76 #6D@FC46D @? E96 pC496CJ ~A6? AC6D6?E65 3J vC66? %@A[” D2:5 !C6D:56?E 2?5 u@F?56C @7 %96 (2C5 qFCE@? (:=5=:76 u@F?52E:@?[ (2C5 qFCE@?] “!C@G:5:?8 2C496CD @7 2== 286D E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4@>A6E6 H9:=6 3C:?8:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 =:<6\>:?565 @C82?:K2E:@?D E@86E96C :D 2 H:?\H:?] x 9@A6 E@ D66 J@F E96C6 @? y2?F2CJ hE9P”k^Am kAmx? 2? 677@CE E@ 6?4@FC286 >@C6 A2CE:4:A2E:@? 2?5 >2<6 E96 pC496CJ ~A6? >@C6 277@C523=6 7@C 2== 2C496CJ 6?E9FD:2DED[ C68:DEC2E:@? 766D 92G6 366? C65F465 7@C a_af H:E9 *@FE9 2E Sbd[ p5F=E 2E Sd_[ 2?5 ~A6? r92>A:@?D9:A 2E S`__] ~A6? r92>A:@?D9:A A2CE:4:A2?ED 4@>A6E6 H:E9 @E96C 6IA6C:6?465 2C496CD 7@C E96 492?46 E@ H:? 3:8 42D9 AC:K6D :?4=F5:?8 FA E@ fdT @7 E96 C68:DEC2E:@? 766D 4@==64E65 7@C E96 5:G:D:@?]k^AmkAm%96 pC496CJ ~A6? H6=4@>6D 2== 5:D4:A=:?6D 7C@> 4@>A@F?5 E@ C64FCG6 – H92E6G6C 6BF:A>6?E 2? :?5:G:5F2= FD6D[ E96C6 :D 2 42E68@CJ] k^AmkAmp7E6C 2 DF446DD7F= :?EC@5F4E:@? :? a_ae[ E96 %CJ pC496CJ #2?86 :D 324<] %9:D :D H96C6 2?J@?6 42? 8:G6 2C496CJ 2 ECJ H:E9 8F:52?46 7C@> 2? 6IA6C:6?465 :?DECF4E@C :? 2 DFAA@CE:G6 2E>@DA96C6] %96 %CJ pC496CJ #2?86 :D 7C66[ 2?5 ?@ 6IA6C:6?46 @C 6BF:A>6?E :D ?66565]k^Am kAm$A@?D@CD9:A 2?5 6I9:3:E@C @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 7@C E96 a_af pC496CJ ~A6?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold…