Grayson County trees to adorn Governor's Mansion Nov 28, 2026 2 mins ago 0 Growers from Severt’s Tree Farm in Grayson County’s Elk Creek delivered Christmas trees to the Governor's Mansion. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southwest Virginia-grown Fraser Firs will help decorate the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond this Christmas.kAm~? |@?52J[ v@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86C H6=4@>65 2H2C5\H:??:?8[ ':C8:?:2\8C@H? r9C:DE>2D EC66D 2?5 HC62E9D — 2?5 E96:C 8C@H6CD 7C@> $6G6CE’D %C66 u2C> :? vC2JD@? r@F?EJ’D t=< rC66< 2?5 q@@>6C u2>:=J r9C:DE>2D %C66 u2C> :? ':C8:?:2 q6249 — E@ E96 tI64FE:G6 |2?D:@?] s6=:G6C65 @? 3692=7 @7 E96 ':C8:?:2 r9C:DE>2D %C66 vC@H6CD pDD@4:2E:@? W'r%vpX[ E96 EC66D 2?5 HC62E9D H:== 36 FD65 :? 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Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Shoppers' Delight: Wytheville Women's Club presents 80+ vendors Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Axe for the Ages: Man finds Native American artifact in Bland County creek Smyth County responds to data center zoning complaint Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children Ezra Frech wins ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ pleasing millions kAm%9:D J62C’D 8C2?5 492>A:@?D @7 'r%vp’D HC62E9 4@>A6E:E:@?[ |:4926= 2?5 #682? q@@>6C @7 q@@>6C u2>:=J r9C:DE>2D %C66 u2C> :? 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Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Virginia Tech is bowl eligible in James Franklin's first season. Where are the Hokies going? Depending on how other matchups unfold in the regular season's final week will determine whether the Hokies can move into the pool that will b… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.…