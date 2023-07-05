Helping others just got a little sweeter.

On July 4, Frozen in Time ice cream shop swung open its doors in Wytheville. A mission of the Wythe Refuge and Mercy House, the eatery offers a variety of soft serve and hand-scooped flavors along with hot dogs, nachos, drinks and potato chips.

Cuban sandwiches, wraps and paninis are also in the future, according to founder Sharon Gallimore, who also operates the New Life Thrift Shop next to Rural King.

“I just thought the community needed it,” she said during Tuesday’s grand opening. “(It’s) a great thing for the kids – the pool.”

The shop is located at 181 Tazewell St. in the Old Stage Mall area. McWane Pool is just across the street.

Decorated in bright pastels and blacks and whites, Frozen in Time has a retro 1950s vibe.

Hand-dipped ice cream flavors include cookies and cream, unicorn stars, chocolate, and even Play Dough. By paying a little extra, customers can also get toppings such as hot fudge, sprinkles, fruit syrups, cookie dough and candy.

In the winter months, soups may be added to the menu and the space rented out for parties.

According to Gallimore, proceeds from the new venture will help provide transitional housing for local women coming out of substance abuse and other recovery programs. She wants to use thrift store funds to help locals – especially the elderly – with their gas, oil or other bills.

Gallimore said the July 4 opening was a hit, with patrons consuming most of the inventory.

Summer hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

For more information on the new business, visit Frozen in Time on Facebook.