Community Calendar Community Calendar SPorter Nov 18, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCHkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mu&|r u~~s !p}%#* $rwts&{tk^DEC@?8mi u:CDE &?:E65 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49[``d $] r9FC49 $E] :? |2C:@?[ H:== 9@=5 :ED 7@@5 A2?ECJ @? E96 E9:C5 %F6D52J 7C@> `\c A]>] :? s646>36C] %96 7:?2= 52E6 :D s64] `d] ':D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>2C:@?7F>4]@C8Qm>2C:@?7F>4]@C8k^2m E@ 4964< 23@FE D4965F=6 492?86D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mwp!!t}x}v$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|p#x~} w~{xsp* |p#zt%$k^DEC@?8m] %96 |2C:@? %92?<D8:G:?8 |2C<6E H:== 36 96=5 @? $2EFC52J[ }@G] a`[ 2E E96 |2C:@? u2C>6CD |2C<6E[ H9:=6 E96 r9C:DE>2D |2C<6ED H:== E2<6 A=246 @? }@G] ag[ 2?5 s64] d[ `a[ 2?5 `g] t>2:= 4DE:4<=6J 7@C 2? 2AA=:42E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion US lifts nationwide flight shutdown caused by communications failure Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president Smyth voters convey their priorities Virginia Tech's James Franklin sees upside in CFP expansion Microsoft services mostly fixed after 24-hour outage kAmkDEC@?8mv~qq{t# vp{{~!k^DEC@?8m] %96 2??F2= p=32?@ r=2DD:4 dz v@33=6C v2==@A :D D6E 7@C %9FCD52J[ }@G] ae]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%wp}z$vx'x}v sp* sx}}t#k^DEC@?8m] %96 r9:=9@H:6 {:@?D r=F3 H:== 9@DE :ED 7@FCE9 2??F2= %92?<D8:G:?8 s2J s:??6C @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] ae[ `` 2]>] E@ ` A]>] 2E E96 4=F39@FD6[ ``e x?5FDEC:2= !2C< #5] :? r9:=9@H:6] %96 >6?F H:== 762EFC6 EFC<6J[ D:56D[ 2?5 56DD6CE] %96 >62= :D 5:?6 @C 42CCJ @FE] #6D6CG2E:@?D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 3J 6>2:=:?8 k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@ir9:=9@H:6{:@?Do8>2:=]4@>Qmr9:=9@H:6{:@?Do8>2:=]4@>k^2m @C 3J 42==:?8 afe\egd\hcg_]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mrw#x$%|p$ p% %wt |&$t&|k^DEC@?8m] %96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ |FD6F> H:== 9@DE 4@>>F?:EJ r9C:DE>2D EC66 5:DA=2JD] s64@C2E:?8 EC66D H:== E2<6 A=246 E9C@F89 s64] a] %96 EC66 5:DA=2J H:== 36 FA s64] b\aa] !6@A=6’D 49@:46 G@E:?8 H:== @44FC s64] b\d] %96 =:3C2CJ H:== AC6D6?E 2 DA64:2= 3@@< C625:?8 @? s64] b] uC66 25>:DD:@?] %96 >FD6F> :D @? |2:? $EC66E :? |2C:@?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|t##* |p#x~}k^DEC@?8m] %96 |6CCJ |2C:@? 5@H?E@H? @A6? 9@FD6 2?5 r@>>F?:EJ r9C:DE>2D %C66 {:89E:?8 H:== 36 96=5 @? %9FCD52J[ s64] b] %96 EC66 =:89E:?8 H:== 36 2E e[ H:E9 5@H?E@H? 3FD:?6DD6D DE2J:?8 @A6? =2E6 E@ D9@H42D6 D62D@?2= @776C:?8D 2?5 DA64:2=D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|p#x~} rw#x$%|p$ !p#pstk^DEC@?8m] %96 |2C:@? z2=6:5@D4@A6 r9C:DE>2D !2C256 H:== E2<6 A=246 @? uC:52J[ s64] c[ 2E f A]>] 2=@?8 |2:? $EC66E] {:?6FA H:== E2<6 A=246 @? $@FE9 |2:? 368:??:?8 2E e] %96C6 :D ?@ 766 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6[ 3FE 2== 6?EC:6D >FDE 36 564@C2E65 2?5 2?J 42?5J 8:G6? 2H2J >FDE 36 92?565 @FE 2?5 ?@E E9C@H? 7C@> G69:4=6D 7@C D276EJ]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m{x%%{t t{u (~#z$w~!k^DEC@?8m] %96 q=F6 #:586 s:D4@G6CJ r6?E6C H:== 9@DE }2EFC6’D {:EE=6 t=7 (@C<D9@A @? s64] d 7C@> `\d A]>] 7@C 49:=5C6? b E@ `d] p7E6C A:4<:?8 2? 6=7 ?2>6[ 49:=5C6? 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DFCG:G@CD 8C@FA H:== >66E 2E g A]>] $F?52JD] r@>6 :? E96 324< 5@@C 2E r@FCE $EC66E E@ #@J2= ~2< !C6D3JE6C:2? r9FC49[ `bh (] |2:? $E][ |2C:@?] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== |:<6 u] 2E afe\ece\gcea]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$p{%'x{{t #tr~'t#*k^DEC@?8m] p $2=EG:==6 `a\$E6A #64@G6CJ >66E:?8 H:== 36 96=5 @? |@?52JD 2E f A]>] 2E |252> #FDD6== &?:E65 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49’D 76==@HD9:A 92==[ a_f (] |2:? $E]k^Am Please send your community event annoucements to Stephanie at sportern@smythnews.com. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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