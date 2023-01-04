Houston pic good, not great

In the decade since Whitney Houston’s passing, filmmakers have tried to capture her tumultuous and all-too-brief life on the big screen, both through films and documentaries. Never before has a major motion picture been offered for fans of the legendary voice of Whitney Houston until now. In a fairly fast-paced two and a half hours, the singer’s most iconic performances over a quarter-century career are recaptured in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, sandwiched in with dramatic moments that depict her as a bisexual drug user who struggles to love and be loved as a daughter, parent and partner.

Playing the iconic songstress, 30-year-old British actress Naomi Ackie, though a singer in her own right, justly pantomimes the more than dozen numbers in the film with the exception of “The Greatest Love of All,” which Ackie sings as a 19-year-old Houston discovered by longtime producer Clive Davis. Also a producer on the film with Houston’s sister-in-law and estate executor, Pat Houston, Davis is portrayed by Stanley Tucci. Tamara Tunie of Law and Order: SVU and As the World Turns fame plays her mother and fellow legendary singer Cissy Houston.

The film opens and closes with her performance at the 1994 American Music Awards when she took home nine of her twenty total career awards along with six Grammys. The epilogue of the film hails her as the most awarded solo female artist of all time and, being dubbed “The Voice,” is universally regarded as the greatest singer of her generation. Among her more harrowing achievements, in 1987, she surpassed The Beatles with seven consecutive number one singles, a record still in place 35 years later.

Naturally, I was a Whitney Houston fanatic and saw many of the performances re-created in the film as they were originally broadcasted, like the award show performance that bookended the film, and the unprecedented national anthem performance at the 1991 Super Bowl. I am so thankful they used Whitney’s actual voice throughout the film. In voice nor beauty, she is not one that could ever be replicated. The performances were the anchor of the film and brought back many wonderful memories from my younger days. Even some that I was too young to remember such as her national TV debut on The Merv Griffin Show, were a joy to watch. During her performance of “Home” from The Wiz, the band was too slow and mom stepped in to remedy the situation by directing the band, a true moment nicely depicted in the film. I am also happy they left in Griffin’s declaration at the close of the song.

“Whitney Houston,” the legendary host proclaimed. “We won’t forget that name.”

I’m sure even Merv Griffin couldn’t have imagined how true his statement would become. If anyone did know on that fateful night the complete musical phenomenon Whitney Houston would grow to be, it was Clive Davis. The now 90-year-old producer mentored Houston with the right songs and eventually attempted to save her life in the mid-2000s when Houston’s drug use was at its peak. Words from his actual letter to Houston are quoted in a confrontational scene between the pair as Davis pleads with her to enter rehab.

Knowing of Houston’s ultimate demise after an accidental, drug-induced drowning in a hotel room bathtub at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on February 11, 2012 at the age of 48, coupled with the knowledge of her daughter’s eerily similar death three years later, the scenes between mother and daughter are almost unbearable to watch. Seeing Bobbi Kristina Brown (portrayed by Bailee Lopes as a young girl and Bria Danielle Singleton as a teenager) singing and stroking her mother’s hair in an effort to comfort her or seeing the young girl watch her mother being hauled away to rehab was extremely difficult to witness as a parent to a precious little girl who is also an only child. It seems the poor young girl never had a chance.

I’m also thankful that there was no overt sexual content in the film. I was not interested in seeing romantic exchanges between her and lesbian lover Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams), nor husband Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders) for that matter, though I understand why those relationships had to be explained in the film. The film also alludes to a brief sexual encounter between Houston and Jermaine Jackson (Jaison Hunter).

It may surprise some viewers to learn that the real villain in the film and possibly Houston’s life was not her R&B bad-boy husband, Bobby Brown, although he was certainly not a help in her life, but her father John (Clarke Peters). As CEO of her company, he squandered tens of millions of his daughter’s earnings, only to sue his daughter for $100,000,000 shortly before his death in 2002. Though the dispute was not settled by that time, Houston did not attend her father’s funeral despite financing it.

As Houston’s voice fell following the exit of Clive Davis as overseer of her professional life, the film focuses more on the deepening of her drug addiction as well as the turmoil of her failed marriage to Bobby Brown. Both her husband and father are portrayed as physically and emotionally abusive toward her, leaving Davis as the only truly loyal male figure in her life.

Crawford was also a heroic figure until her permanent departure from Houston’s life came amid a dispute between her and Brown. The film does show Houston preparing to sing at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy party on the night of her death. Thankfully, it does not portray her actual death.

On the whole, I Wanna Dance With Somebody is good, not great. It will certainly not garner any Oscar nominations and will do well to make back its $45 million cost, grossing barely $10 million in its opening days. My wife and I were the only two in the auditorium of the Marquee Cinemas in Wytheville for the December 27th matinee, just five days after its opening, a bleak foreshadowing for the film indeed. Regardless, the voice of Whitney Houston will never leave our hearts, minds, or guts, the same places from which her mother taught her to sing.