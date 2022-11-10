Jury trial in fatal shooting continued

More than two years after he was accused of shooting and killing Matthew Blake King at a Rural Retreat gas station, William Greg Akers III was scheduled to face a jury on Wednesday morning.

The trial, though, was delayed again after a judge granted a defense motion to have a state medical examiner -- who now lives outside Virginia -- testify in person.

Arrested in June 2020 and charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony, Akers, now 20, has been locked up at the New River Valley Regional Jail while awaiting his day in court.

He’s accused of shooting 19-year-old King in the head with a 9mm handgun after the two had a prearranged meeting at the Spirit Convenience Store on West Lee Highway. Witnesses told police that Akers and another person then ran across the road to Akers’ nearby home, which officers later searched. What they found is unknown since the search warrant was sealed.

A June jury trial in the case was also continued.

Akers’ attorney, Jed Arnold, has filed several motions since his client’s arrest – including an early one testing Akers’ competency to stand trial.

In May 2021, Arnold unsuccessfully tried to suppress statements Akers, who was 17 and had consumed alcohol, made to police after the shooting. The commonwealth’s response to his motion provided more details about the case.

Although police haven’t released a motive in the slaying, they said there may have been some anger between Akers and King.

“Defendant stated, ‘I know whatever I say is gonna be held against me but whatever, it was an accident,” court records said.

Akers graduated from Rural Retreat High School four days before the slaying, according to records. His “brief involvement with the criminal justice system being a tobacco charge.”

Last May, Arnold requested any RRHS disciplinary records for Akers, King and two other students who were – at various times – listed as possible trial witnesses.

The attorney also got court approval to hire a private investigator.

Akers, who could face life in prison if convicted, has waived his right to a speedy trial.

No new trial date has been set.