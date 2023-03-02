Loping Ridge Therapeutic Riding will sponsor a Spring Fun Horse Show April 15 at the Rural Retreat Fairgrounds.

Forty classes of varied competition will be offered including show, game and speed classes in two sessions. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and the evening session will begin at 4:30 or later. The day’s competition will close with the always-exciting barrel racing in pee wee, youth, youth speed, adult speed and open divisions.

Class entries are $10 per class. Ribbons will be awarded for first through fifth place in each class.

Sponsorships are available for $30 per class.

There will be a silent auction at the show from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tia Austin of Hillsville will be the show judge.

The Fairgrounds are located at 778 Rural Retreat Lake Road (SR677) about 2.8 miles southwest of downtown Rural Retreat.

For more information, contact Abigail Collins at (276) 235-2048 or Kayla Williams at (276) 920-7433