Saturday, June 17 was a great day to kick off the 39th annual Chautauqua Festival at Withers Park sponsored by the Wythe Arts Council. The Chautauqua Festival and I are the same age. Therefore, I do not remember a time that we have not been a part of each other’s lives. I ran into a lifelong friend of mine, Ken Govin, a hometown boy in for the weekend from Washington, D.C., where he has become a successful accountant. He was there to show his girlfriend some of the Wytheville staples like the Chinese food of Peking restaurant.

For me, the smell of the funnel cakes takes me back to the days when my mom was a Wytheville Lady Ruritan, working long hours to help make those classic confections. I sure miss my friend Patsye Underwood’s hot fudge cakes. I looked forward to the now-85-year-old’s specialty every year and have missed them in recent years. I wish her good health and happiness always.

I also ran into Melissa Kegley, former chairwoman of the Wythe Arts Council.

“People like us always run into each other at Chautauqua,” she greeted me with a smile. “We keep coming back year after year.”

The staples of food and fellowship are some of the fundamental elements that has held this festival together for nearly four decades. Tradition and family are equally important aspects. Just as my parents brought me to Chautauqua every year since I can remember, my wife, Emily, and I have brought our daughter Bella practically every year since she came into the world in 2014.

Two very important ladies, and a pair of the most integral elements of the Chautauqua Festival, have been Bella’s main reason for attending every year of her life. From the looks of the lines on Saturday, June 17, Butterfly the Clown and Becki the Balloon Lady are the biggest draws of the entire festival for many folks. Of the two hours we were there, most of our time was spent in line for either of these talented and beloved artists. Fans of all ages, many of whom return year after year just like us, gather to watch Becki’s balloon magic or Butterfly’s legendary face painting. Standing in line for either character is no problem, as it is a joy to watch both ladies who are masters of their craft.

My wife and I could sit and watch Becki craft her balloons for kids of all ages all day long. The purple bunny she crafted for Bella looked like something that jumped straight out of a Warner Brothers cartoon. She never ceases to amaze us.

“I love it when families come back year after year,” she said, noting Bella’s increased beauty as she has grown. “I think this is my 16th year at this festival.”

Butterfly, however, has more than two decades worth of Chautauqua Festivals under her belt. She knows Bella well and even sent her a glorious package of items from the enchanted forest, as another of her characters, the Fairy Godmother. They were all tools to be used as part of an interactive story in which Bella was the heroine. It was truly an amazing gesture of kindness to my daughter that rejuvenated the timeless wonder that is the art of storytelling. Whether she is portraying Butterfly, the Fairy Godmother, Mrs. Claus or simply being herself, my good friend Judy Farlow is a storyteller in a class all by herself.

As I watched each person sit for their face painting, many did not know what they wanted, asking Butterfly to surprise them. Then, the artist went to work. At first reveal, the children and teenagers alike were beside themselves with ageless wonder at Butterfly’s creation. One girl simply asked for dots. The result of her request was a colossal array of colored circles reminiscent of a scene from the Emerald City in The Wizard of Oz.

Bella was initially unsure of what she wanted, but it was perhaps that creation that helped her decide that she would like a rainbow. Butterfly was delighted to see Bella sit down in her chair, greeting the entire family with hugs.

“She wasn’t even 2 years old when you first brought her to me to have her face painted,” she recalled. “She wasn’t too sure about me then, but now, we’re best friends.”

Of course, Butterfly put her magic finishing touch on the rainbow, which is sparkles derived from everything from glitter to sequins. That is Bella’s favorite part. As she rode on my lap in my power wheelchair for the mile-walk home, Daddy inadvertently got some sparkles, too, much to Bella’s bemusement. However, we didn’t head home until Bella had gotten a slice of pizza and her customary cherry Sno-Cone, another lifelong staple of the Chautauqua Festival, which thrives as strongly as ever today. Other than Bella’s food, everything else we experienced in the park that day was absolutely free, proving that the heart of the Chautauqua Festival, at least for us, is Butterfly the Clown and Becki the Balloon Lady.

As we headed up the sidewalk, exiting Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park for home, we heard a familiar voice from a car on the adjacent street.

“Bye, beautiful Bella,” Becki the Balloon Lady called as she drove out of sight.

My wife turned to me with a reflective smile, saying in four simple words what all three of us have known for many years.

“They’re both so special,” she said.

I couldn’t agree more.