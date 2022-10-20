UK's 'Majesty-A Tribute to Queen' to bring two performances to Marion

Song of the Mountains will present a fundraising concert on Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring a world class band that will travel from England to perform a limited U.S. tour. “Majesty-A Tribute to Queen” has packed theatres in Europe for the past 10 years.

“We worked out a schedule with the band so they will present two concerts on Saturday, Nov. 12, a matinee at 3 p.m. and an evening concert at 7 p.m.,” said Tim White, the host of the concert series based at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion for over 18 years. “Many people think we are funded by PBS but we are not. We must raise our own funds to keep our show alive and on the air across America on public television,” said White.

This concert breaks from the “norm” of Song of the Mountains by presenting a classic rock concert, “But good music, is good music,” said White. “I think Freddie Mercury and the band Queen were some of the absolute best when they toured. Majesty’s lead singer, Seth Daniels, truly carries the spirit of the late Mercury. They present an absolutely fantastic show.”

Majesty - A Tribute to Queen is one of the UK's premiere touring Queen tribute band's, performing at UK and international theatres and festivals, as well as some of the UK's favorite holiday destinations.

Majesty has been touring for the past 10 years and is known for their meticulous recreation of Queen's iconic live performances.

Majesty is fronted by actor and musician Seth Daniels, who is renowned for his showmanship and vocal skills. Daniels graduated drama school with a master’s degree in professional acting and “it's clear through his meticulous eye for detail that he brings Freddie to life in a way no other tribute artist has done before,” said White.

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on public television.

The Nov. 12 fundraising tickets are available online and at the box office.

For more information, visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

Online tax-deductible contribution may be made to Song of the Mountains through its website.

This concert is sponsored by Song of the Mountains and WQUT “Tri-Cities Classic Rock”.

Song of the Mountains and, its umbrella organization, Appalachian Music Heritage Foundation, is a non-profit 501c3.

Song of the Mountains is recognized as the official television show for Virginia.