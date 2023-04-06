Already on probation in Smyth County, a Rural Retreat man is facing new felonies after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office investigated thefts from a Cedar Springs Road residence.

Robert Adam Gore, 30, was arrested on April 1 and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possessing burglary tools, grand larceny and trespassing.

According to a search warrant and arrest warrants, Gore is accused of taking a gun, tools and various household items from the residence on March 25 and March 30.

First Sgt. J.M. Blevins said deputies were dispatched to 5895 Cedar Springs Road for “suspicious activity” on March 30 when they detained Gore and another man, 37-year-old Allen Edward Tirado of Marion, who was charged with trespassing. A third person ran away, police said.

Officers had already taken a larceny report from the residence earlier in the month, and the victims had put out two trail cameras, one of which was stolen.

The remaining camera, though, showed suspects entering the residence and pulling into the driveway in a dark pickup. Deputies found a black Ford pickup in the driveway on March 30, Blevins wrote.

“In plain view sight in the passenger side of the vehicle was a green in color ‘piggy bank’ which the victim stated was taken from inside the residence,” Blevins wrote. “The Ford F-150 matched the description of the vehicle which was on the trail camera the evening before.”

Blevins said Gore admitted to removing items from the residence and taking them to his Rural Retreat residence.

Officers seized more than 100 items when they searched Gore’s Main Street property on March 30. The items included tools, jewelry boxes, lightbulbs, binoculars, ammunition, toilet paper, a tackle box and more, according to a search warrant.

Unemployed, Gore, who has a court-appointed attorney, is being held on a $5,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing has been set for May 11.

According to court records, Gore was convicted of drug distribution in Smyth County last September. He was sentenced to jail time and placed on probation for two years. His criminal record also includes charges of petit larceny, assault, drug possession and trespassing, according to court documents.

Former hotel manager convicted

A one-time general manager of Wytheville’s Bolling Wilson Hotel pleaded guilty to credit card theft and forgery on Thursday.

As part of a plea agreement, 39-year-old Jessica Jean Dunsmore of Rural Retreat got a five-year suspended sentence and was ordered to repay William Smith $919.36.

She was also ordered to stay out of trouble for a year, during which time she’s waiving her Fourth Amendment protections.

The commonwealth dropped five additional charges of credit card forgery.

According to an earlier search warrant, Wytheville police investigated Dunsmore related to 2021 fraudulent charges made on a credit card belonging to GW Hotel Tenant LLC and issued to Dunsmore. Smith is listed as the company’s registered agent.

Police collected Appalachian Power records as part of the investigation.