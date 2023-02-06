The Maroon wrestling team came in second at the Fort Chiswell tournament held Feb. 1.

George Wythe wrestled Giles County first, defeating the Spartans 36 to 24. The Maroon’s scoring came from first-period pins from Jaxon Ward, Sam Mello and Tyler Horton.

Freshman, Trey Sparks, pinned his opponent in the second period. Zane Perkins and Logan Ward picked up 6 points each for George Wythe on forfeits.

The Maroon’s one loss came from Grayson County. The Maroon’s won three matches in the contest. Zane Perkins pinned his opponent in the first period. Logan Ward came from behind to pin his opponent in the third period. Jaxon Ward won an exciting match in overtime.

The George Wythe and Galax match was evenly matched with GW winning 42 to 36. Galax did not win a wrestling match and only scored on forfeits. For George Wythe, Jazon Ward and Delo Hall won on forfeits, Zane Perkins, Trey Sparks, Sam Mello, Tyler Horton and Logan Ward won with pins for George Wythe.

The George Wythe and Fort Chiswell match was more of the same. The Maroons won on the mat, getting pins from Zane Perkins, Sam Mello and Jaxon Ward. Fort Chiswell scored 18 points from forfeits, with the final score, George Wythe 42 and Fort Chiswell 18.

The Region C Tournament will be at Fort Chiswell High School on Saturday Feb. 11.