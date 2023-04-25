Three of five people scheduled to cover the day shift at Saltville EMS didn’t come to work last Monday.

The agency’s director, Kyle Brewster, said he knew four members of the 18-member EMS team had job interviews with another service that day. Others are looking at their options, he acknowledged.

Brewster didn’t find fault with their actions.

“They have to do what’s best for them and their families,” he said Monday.

The 15 part-time and three full-time Saltville EMS staffers regularly work 12-hour shifts. Brewster doubted he had enough people to keep a single unit operating seven days a week.

Those doubts developed after Brewster was instructed a week ago to keep all the part-time workers at no more than 30 hours per week. Basically, he said, that will allow them to work two shifts a week.

At a meeting earlier in the month about whether Saltville EMS should remain a town operation or be taken under Smyth County’s umbrella, several part-time staffers spoke of working 36 to well over 40 hours a week.

Last week, Town Manager Brian Martin said he instructed Brewster to get the hours in line with federal law that limits the number of overtime hours a part-time employee can work over the course of a year.

Martin said the town isn’t cutting hours but must comply with the law. It was the responsible action for Saltville, he said.

In getting Saltville EMS up and running, Martin said, the town council, Brewster and he got some things right and others wrong. He’d earlier noted that none of the town’s council members or staff had ever started an EMS agency from the ground up.

The rescue agency was launched on July 1, 2021, as an operation of the Town of Saltville.

In June 2021, the agency’s predecessor, the nonprofit Saltville Rescue Squad Inc., voted to dissolve after 63 years of providing emergency medical services to its community. For most of its decades, volunteers provided the squad’s services.

Christmas Day 2020 brought a transformative crisis. The squad didn’t have anyone scheduled to answer calls when a 911 call came in. Another agency had to cover the call and, ultimately, the patient died.

Town and county officials began to assess the way forward.

Brewster, a paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran with combat medic experience, was hired to direct the new agency.

Shortly afterward Brewster made a case to the county’s board of supervisors for the town to assume EMS operations and to request the necessary designation to operate an EMS service.

Looking back, Brewster said Monday, that should have been his first red flag. The town, he said, had hired him and was planning to start an agency before getting the necessary go-ahead to do so.

Brewster said he was instructed to stop calls from being rolled over the Chilhowie Fire & EMS.

After learning what the community needed, he said, he staffed the agency to meet those needs.

He was repeatedly told, Brewster said, to go as big as he wanted but on the service’s dime.

The director believes they’ve been more than successful.

Speaking of his staff, Brewster said, “These guys are amazing. The culture we have created is community first. These guys really believe that. Their willingness to go above and beyond for the community… it’s fun to watch.”

As for training, he said, the Saltville EMS crew is trying to learn more every day.

The agency, Brewster said, includes seven paramedics with three currently finishing their first year of paramedic school and two preparing to start the training. In June, he said, three others will start EMT classes.

For every call that might need advanced life support (ALS), Brewster said, it’s there – 100%. If an ambulance goes out with EMTs, he said the agency also sends a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) staffed with a paramedic. The QRV isn’t sent if the call is for a need such as lift assistance.

Brewster said the statistics based on county dispatch numbers are different because there the QRV isn’t counted toward ALS.

Those county stats show that Saltville EMS answered 40% of its calls with ALS and 58% with basic life support. Overall, the dispatch numbers show the agency responding to 1,219 calls in 2022, or 17.1% of all calls in the county.

When Saltville EMS started, Brewster said all its equipment from trucks to monitors was outdated and falling apart. Today, he said, everything is updated with four new trucks and a mass casualty trailer.

Additionally, Brewster said, the staff includes two educational coordinators and a training plan to drive protocols for better patient care.

“In 20 months… it’s truly remarkable what these guys have done…. All I’ve done is helped guide them,” he said.

Martin also lauded their working, saying he hates the turmoil for the “hard-working guys and gals who have been running the calls.” He added, “I’m very grateful.... They’ve done an outstanding job for Saltville and the area.”

As part of its development, the agency launched a transportation service to help pick up patients from hospitals and provide other non-emergency care transports.

On Labor Day 2021, Brewster said, the agency was caring for a patient experiencing a critical cardiac emergency. They transported the patient to Johnston Memorial Hospital, which was backed up getting patients in and out. As the Saltville EMS crew waited at JMH for two and a half hours, they saw a service gap and the transport service was born.

The agency now has transport contracts with some entities. On a 911 call for a patient with Medicaid, Brewster said, Saltville EMS might receive $200, but on a transportation call the service is likely to be compensated about $400.

While the program did increase the agency’s number of calls, Brewster said, it also generated revenue.

With hours limited, Brewster said, he’s not sure if Saltville EMS can maintain the staffing necessary just to answer 911 calls. He noted that on Friday, April 14, the agency covered nine to 10 911 calls.

Brewster expressed the fear that Saltville EMS is being turned back into its former self.

Friday, Martin noted that Brewster had shared that Saltville EMS doesn’t have the capacity to provide 24/7 coverage now. In working with county officials, he said, the county and town are now partnering to ensure that the agency’s territory is covered.

On Monday, a special task force composed of town and county officials and citizens began meeting in order to develop a recommendation for the agency’s future. By late week, Martin said that they’ve met several times and he expressed the belief that progress was being made in the talks.

“Our number-one concern,” the town manager said, “is patient care” and assuring that it isn’t impacted.

While the Saltville Town Council asked for plans by April 27, the recommendation is also supposed to be delivered to the county’s Public Safety Committee on May 4.

The final decisions about the agency’s future, Martin said, will be in the hands of the Saltville Town Council and Smyth County Board of Supervisors.

In his reflections, Brewster also lamented the apparent loss of a community paramedicine program the agency was working to establish in which it would work with the Saltville Medical Clinic to help educate patients on chronic illnesses, help them be compliant with their prescription medications, and even pickup prescriptions for patients. A relatively new model for EMS services, community paramedicine expands the role of paramedics and EMTs to include public health and preventive care to underserved populations.

The goal, he said, was to provide service where the needs and gaps exist. Brewster estimated that Saltville EMS was 45 days away from implementing the program.

With the staffing adjustments, he doesn’t see a way forward for that project.

“It’s all mind-boggling to me right now,” he said.

He attributed much of the current situation about the agency’s future to politics.

Brewster also spoke of the frustration over the EMS staff not always being treated as part of the town. He noted a scenario in which other town employees got bonuses but the EMS crew didn’t.

“Are they town employees or not?” he asked.

Brewster expressed the opinion that it was essential for him to step up and fight for them.

He noted that he kept advocating for one additional full-time employee, but while that request wasn’t acted on, the town hired four Public Works staffers.

Martin noted that two of those workers filled existing positions and the other two were new unbudgeted hires. He said the council expected to cover the salaries of the two new positions with federal pandemic relief money until they could be incorporated into the 2023-24 town budget.

As the future of Saltville EMS is being debated, Brewster described the experience as an emotional rollercoaster.

However, he assured the community Monday, saying, “We’re still here for the moment and we’ll continue to do the best we can.”

Martin also emphasized, “I’m trying my best to get this as right as I can.”