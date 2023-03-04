My wife gets on to me all the time because I call some things “stupid”. I am not educated enough to know how many different words define those things that I call irrational, unlearned, impractical, foolish, or someone that simply can’t put 2 and 2 together to get 4.

Let me give you an example. Concerning the revival at Asbury College, someone has spoken up and declared that this is a move of the devil. I feel that all the words I just listed are perfectly good words to describe their comments.

Which of the following that is surrounding the events at Asbury would any self-respecting devil claim to be the author of: worship and praise going up to God 24 hours a day; the place filled with peace, harmony, and unity; God is getting glory all around the world and people everywhere are turning to God for salvation. I do not think any devil would want this on his resume.

All the signs are there to let us know that this is a real revival. Revival is “to give back life.” It is not manmade or contrived. Revival brings a renewing of life to those who are in need that are already a part of the family of God. I have always said that in order to be re-vived, you must first of all have to be “vived”.

It seems to me that some of today’s commentators have never even read the Bible. Some of the simplest things are being misrepresented or left out altogether. What about God being loving, a peacemaker, healer, life giver, sin forgiver. (Don’t you understand when you declare that a revival that contains all these things is not of God that you are bordering on blasphemy?) On the other hand, the devil has been openly declared as the author of confusion and the father of liars and his mission is to steal, kill and to destroy.

I heard a wise saying many years ago and it is so up to date for this very hour. “It is better to have people believe you are a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”

The only thing being destroyed by the revival is some people’s ability to resist the call of God to repentance and salvation.

They do it to try and convince themselves it is not what it is. Doesn’t that constitute lying? Who then is your father? Maybe you should try my Father, who out of love gave his only begotten son to die for your sins that this day, instead of running away from him, you can run toward him. He is looking for you to return home where he waits for you.

Decisions are at the very foundation of every success story and those of failure. The decisions you make today are very much going to determine your future, now and for eternity. If you die without making a decision, which is yours alone to make, then the decision will be made for you when it is time for your fruit inspection.

God has done everything possible to help you make the right decisions by limiting the number of choices. (1 Corinthians 8:6 But to us there is but one God, the Father, of whom are all things, and we in him; and one Lord Jesus Christ, by whom are all things, and we by him.)

Ephesians 4:4-6 There is one body, and one Spirit, even as ye are called in one hope of your calling; One Lord, one faith, one baptism, One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.

Matthew 6:24 No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.

Acts 4:12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.

Someone reading this column has been serving God for many years. Your family is strong in their faith, but you have been through some battles that the enemy has told you that you cannot recover from. He is a liar and God is waiting for you to get out of the hog pen, this low place you have fallen to, and get up and come home. Your heavenly Father awaits you.

To all my readers: Please post this on your email or whatever source you have. This message cannot help if it is not received. If you know someone who can possibly be helped, send it by whatever means is available to you. Yes… even snail mail. God bless each and every one who reads these words and receives it. Happy re-vival day.