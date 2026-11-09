Century of Service: Jim Talbert Staff Nov 9, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 The Veterans Day parade winds down Main Street. Jim Talbert The Tazewell County Veterans Day ceremony recognized the service of Nick Radick, who served in World War II. Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert Staff A veteran who has served his community for much of his 100 years was honored at Tazewell County’s Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 8. kAm}:4< #25:4<[ @?6 @7 EH@ (@C=5 (2C xx G6E6C2?D DE:== =:G:?8 :? E96 4@F?EJ[ H2D AC6D6?E65 2 "F:=E @7 '2=@C 2?5 C64@8?:K65 7@==@H:?8 E96 E@H?’D 2??F2= A2C256] %2>>J w677:?86C[ 2 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 @7 "F:=ED @7 '2=@C AC6D6?E65 E96 BF:=E :? C64@8?:E:@? @7 9:D 565:42E:@? 2?5 D6CG:46] w677:?86C D2:5 E96 8C@FA’D 9@A6 :D E92E E96 BF:=ED H:== 3C:?8 H2C>E9[ A6246[ 2?5 962=:?8 E@ G6E6C2?D]k^AmkAm#25:4< D6CG65 2D 2 |2C:?6 8F??6C @? 2 A2EC@= 3@2E 7C@> `hcc\ce] w6 H2D 2 AC:G2E6 `DE 4=2DD] k^Am kAmtC?:6 {@H6 @7 E96 u2==6? (2CC:@CD 8C@FA D2:5 #25:4< DE:== D6CG6D E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2E E96 pAA2=249:2? 286?4J 7@C $6?:@C r:E:K6?D H96C6 96 D6CG6D >62=D E@ D6?:@C 4:E:K6?D b_\c_ J62CD J@F?86C E92? 9:>] k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Social worker issues appeal for more foster families David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one kAm“w:D =:76 C6AC6D6?ED 2 46?EFCJ @7 D6CG:46 2?5 96 :D 2 8C62E >2?[Q {@H6 D2:5] k^AmkAm%96 J62C=J 6G6?E 9@?@CD 2== @7 E96 4@F?EJ’D G6E6C2?D H:E9 2 46C6>@?J 96=5 :? 7C@?E @7 E96 4@FCE9@FD6 ?62C DE2EFE6D 9@?@C:?8 E96 4@F?EJVD G6E6C2?D] |2J@C y@6 q62D=6J 2?5 'u( r@>>2?56C w@>6C w2C5J A=2465 2 HC62E9 :? 9@?@C @7 E96 G6E6C2?D H9@ A2DD65 2H2J]k^Am kAm#6E:C65 $6?:@C |2DE6C $8E] r=:?E@? '2?@G6C[ E96 #~%r :?DECF4E@C 2E #:49=2?5D w:89 $49@@=[ H2D <6J?@E6 DA62<6C] w6 D2:5 E96 46C6>@?J 9@?@C65 2 8C@FA @7 A6@A=6 H9@ 49@D6 D6CG:46 367@C6 D6=7[ 6I46==6?46 @G6C >65:@4C:EJ 2?5 9@?@C 23@G6 2== 6=D6] w6 D2:5 A6@A=6 7C@> %2K6H6== r@F?EJ 925 D6CG65 :? 6G6CJ 4@?7=:4E D:?46 E96 #6G@=FE:@?2CJ (2C]k^Am kAm“}@ =@?86C 5@ H6 E2<6 7C665@> 7@C 8C2?E65 2?5 ?6G6C H@F=5 H6 H2=< A2DE ~=5 v=@CJ H:E9@FE E9:?<:?8 @7 E9@D6 H9@ 42>6 367@C6 FD[Q '2?@G6C D2:5]k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 H96E96C E96J H6C6 5C27E65 @C G@=F?E66C65[ E96 >6? 2?5 H@>6? D6CG65 H:E9 9@?@C] w6 6DA64:2==J E92?<65 E96 G6E6C2?D @7 E96 ':6E?2> (2C 2?5 C64@8?:K65 E96 D24C:7:46D @7 E96 72>:=:6D @7 E9@D6 H9@ H6?E @77 E@ D6CG6] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…