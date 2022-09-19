Cedar Bluff looks to stop speeding in school zones

Police Chief Mike Brown asked the Cedar Bluff Town Council to pass the ordinance allowing Blue Line Solutions traffic control to operate in the town during the Sept. 13 council meeting.

Brown said he received nine complaints of speeding on Old Kentucky Turnpike on the first day of school and has received numerous complaints since then. He said there have also been complaints at the high school.

Brown said town officers direct traffic at those two locations and does not direct traffic for the private school. He said town officers do patrol Old Kentucky Turnpike where the school is located.

Council passed an ordinance allowing a contract to be negotiated for traffic and other code enforcement in school and work zones but did not name Blue Line specifically.

[In other action council:]

*Learned from Town Manager John Absher that the town received $50,000 from Cumberland Plateau to replace sewer lines.

*Approved a donation to Teen Venture to be made at a later date.

*Heard from Austin Keen that the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries may be able to assist with alleviating flooding at a bridge on Indian Creek.

*Heard from Jim Ray expressing appreciation for all the work done to make the Veteran’s celebration at the overlook park a success. Council approved the Quilts of Valor program as a yearly event.

*Approved a motion allowing W&L access to the overlook park to pave.

*Learned that students will be coming to the memorial in October for education on the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action program.

*Adjourned until Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.