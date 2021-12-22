Bland County native trains dogs to detect Covid

Bland County native Shawn Reed isn’t a doctor, nurse or scientist, but he’s fighting Covid, nevertheless. He doesn’t use a stethoscope, steroids or antivirals; instead, he uses the tools he knows best: dogs.

Anyone who’s ever owned a dog knows they are sniffers extraordinaire. Their noses can lead them to missing people, drugs and explosives. And now, Covid.

Reed is the director of training and operations for Bio Detection K9, an Ohio company that specializes in training dogs to sniff out Covid-19. The company’s dogs can search a person in 30 seconds for the virus with a success rate of more than 98 percent.

Reed, a 2002 graduate of Bland High School, said the dogs are trained to spot a protein that is part of the virus. People are asked to wear a face mask for at least 10 minute prior to the test to provide a more concentrated sample for the dogs. They then stand with the mask in their left hand as the dog walks by.

The masks are not necessary for the dogs, but they help, Reed said. The dogs are trained to target the person’s left hand, whether it holds a mask or not.