Company to invest nearly $40 million in Wythe County Progress Park facility, create 120 jobs

“We are excited that Virginia stood out as the prime location for STS Group’s U.S. operations and are confident the company will benefit from our business-friendly environment and market access,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This region of the Commonwealth has a thriving automotive cluster that has the positive ripple effect of attracting global suppliers like STS. We are grateful for this investment in Southwest Virginia and the creation of 120 manufacturing jobs in Wythe County.”

“As a leading system supplier for plastic and composite components for the automotive industry, we make strategic location decisions to better serve our customers,” said Mathieu Purrey, CEO of STS Group AG. “At the crossroads of Interstates 81 and 77, Progress Park in Wythe County is strategically located close to several facilities of our key global customers. We received a warm welcome and extensive support from both the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County during our site selection process. The genuine and creative effort from the Wythe County team in helping us obtain necessary financial support to start up this new facility played a key role in selecting Wythe County as the home for our first U.S. plant. We like the pro-business environment we see in the greater Wytheville area and we are confident in our choice. We look forward to contributing to the region’s economy and to the community’s well-being.”