Man gets six life sentences for sex crimes against children

Curtis Ray Spurlock said he could “stand in front of Jesus” and deny being a child rapist.

On Wednesday, though, he stood before a judge.

Convicted by a jury in April of sexually abusing two female minors, Spurlock was back in court on Wednesday morning for sentencing.

Handcuffed and wearing a red jail uniform, the 41-year-old Pearisburg resident offered a rambling defense when asked if he wanted to make a statement before his punishment.

Allowed to sit at the witness stand, Spurlock, who once lived in Barren Springs, said he’d maintained his innocence from the beginning.

“One hundred ten percent I am innocent,” he said.

Along with claiming he wasn’t allowed to use a young witness at trial, Spurlock, who chose not to testify in April, also claimed his lawyer “could have been a little bit better.”

“I just don’t feel like I was given a proper trial,” he said.

After listening to testimony and videoed statements from both victims, jurors took less than an hour to convict Spurlock of 10 felonies, including rape and sodomy.

Ages 4 and 7 at the time of the abuse, the girls said Spurlock repeatedly raped and molested them. A nurse practitioner testified that the younger girl had rectal damage likely caused by sexual abuse.

“What he did was atrocious,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelci Smith, who prosecuted the case.

She said no child should have to go through what the girls did.

Noting that Spurlock had been convicted by a jury of his peers, Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. sentenced him to six life sentences plus 20 years.

“He deserves every day of it,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said after Wednesday’s hearing. He said the punishment was likely the longest handed down in Wythe’s history.

Spurlock’s expected to be back in court next week to get a new attorney to represent him on his appeal.

He’s been in the New River Valley Regional Jail since 2020.

Prior to his arrest on the sexual abuse charges, Spurlock was jailed for the abuse of neglect of four children living with him at a Barren Springs trailer.

Prosecutors said Spurlock sent two girls to school with shaved heads because of lice and allowed the children to live among piles of garbage and dog feces. One girl was also hit and bruised with a belt, prosecutors said.

Spurlock relinquished his parental rights to the children.

Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 572, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.