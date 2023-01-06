Floyd artist, music educator receives VCA Fellowship

Kari Thomas Kovick of Floyd County is one of seven artists in the commonwealth who were named 2022-2023 Virginia Commission for the Arts Songwriting Fellowship.

The VCA Artist Fellowships program recognizes the creative contributions of artists to society by supporting their pursuit of artistic excellence. Statewide experts and working artists serve as panelists to review and recommend Fellowship recipients.

This is the inaugural year of VCA’s Songwriting Fellowship, VCA said, which expands the list of disciplines including choreography, sculpture, photography, poetry and more.

Fifteen Fellowships and $75,000 were awarded to artists this year through the program.

Kovick is the founder and master teacher of Heart of the Child Music Education. She and her family moved to Floyd in 1999, the biography on her website states.

Shortly thereafter she volunteered to lead music education classes at The June Bug Center and brought the program to Head Start classes in Floyd and Roanoke in 2001.

Kovick currently teaches about nine classes, including Head Start, VPI and Special Education classes, she said.

She also works with kindergartners weekly throughout the school year and hosts community classes for Heart of the Child Music Education at The Floyd Country Store.

Classes are planned to return in the spring, following winter break.

“When I got the email saying I had been awarded the fellowship, I was stunned,” Kovick said.

Five years ago, Kovick recorded three songs for her debut album “It’s YOU I Like” with producer Ken Whiteley.

“I know I have more songs in me, and I always need a little push to make things happen, so I applied for the fellowship to encourage my inner muse,” Kovick said. “Songwriting doesn’t come nearly as easily to me as it does for the rest of my family.”

She has one specific project in mind to finally complete with VCA resources, she said — one that was inspired by a local kindergartener several years ago.

Kovick’s songwriting abilities flow when she feels “need from a child, or someone in my community, to meet them on an emotional level.”

“I’ve lost touch with her, but her name was McKenzie,” Kovick said. “… She brought a song to class with her words written out in invented spelling.”

The song is about McKenzie’s favorite flowers and their colors, Kovick said, but she had forgotten her tune when she came to class.

Kovick workshopped it on the spot, which landed in a “thud,” she said, and later took it home. She tried different tunes and got into a kindergartener mindset.

“I took the result back to the class the next week, and they loved it,” Kovick said. “Every time I have shared this song with my children’s musician friends, they have urged me to record it.”

She said she’s ben “itching” to take it to producer Whiteley but lacked some resources. Now, with the help of the VCA funding and resources, recording the song is closer to becoming a reality.

“I heard the (Fellowship) competition was high, but I figured I’d give it a shot, because this song is so special to me and the kids I taught that year,” she said.

Kovick said she wants to credit McKenzie on her song but lost contact with her several years ago. She would like McKenzie or her family to reach out so proper credit can’t be given.

Kovick said another project she’s planning to work on is inspired by the upcoming birth of a new grandchild.

“It just occurred to me last night that my grandson, who is 2, is about to become a big brother. I am pretty sure that there will be a lot of need to help him process his feelings about that, so that seems like a great opportunity to be inspired,” she said.

Community members with siblings adjusting to a new baby are invited to contact Kovick with their stories (kari@HeartoftheChildMusic.com).

Learn more about Kovick’s Heart of the Child Music Education, hear songs and www.heartofthechildmusic.com.

VCA Fellowships are available to artists over 18 years of age who are Virginia residents. Funding in this category is highly competitive and specific arts disciplines are eligible for support each year on a rotating basis, dependent upon the amount of state available to the Commission. New disciplines for Artist Fellowships are announced each summer with applications going live in October.

Learn more about the fellowship program at www.vca.virginia.gov.