Buffs bring home state relay title

Four Floyd County High School Buffaloes brought home Floyd’s first-ever state title for the Class 2 boys 4X800 relay last week.

Forest Beegle, Quinlan Beegle, Mason Erchull and Miles Baldwin ran the 4X800 in 8:34 on June 3 at James Madison University. They beat second place by less than two seconds.

The girls’ team of Nichole Howell, Mia Spangler, Zoe Belshan, and Jordan Benson brought home a silver medal for their 4X800 relay.

Overall, the boys placed seventh (of 38) in the two-day state meet June 3-4, and the Lady Buffs placed fourth (of 32).

Updates on the Buffs’ state meet on Facebook were met with an outpouring of support and pride from community members at www.facebook.com/FCHSBuffsTrackandField.

Breanna Torres and Chloe Spence competed in the Discus, and Torres placed sixth overall.

Mia Spangler came in second in the triple jump, with 35 feet and five inches on June 3, before tackling the High Jump and Long Jump the next day to bring home 10th and ninth, respectively.

Rosln Brewer came in fifth in the High Jump on June 4, and Belshan took third in the 3200, while Emma Willie took ninth.

Benson came in fourth in the 400, making the sprint in 1:01 and tying her personal best.

Howell and Aubrey Quesenberry finished the girls’ 800 in fourth and eighth, respectively. Team officials noted that Howell set a new personal best with a time of 2:24.

The Lady Buff’s season ended with Quesenberry, Spangler, Emma Ballinger and Benson nabbing runner-up with 4:15 in the 4X400 relay.

The Buff’s run at state this season didn’t end with its historic 4X800 win.

Jaxon Brewer came in third in the boys Triple Jump with 43 feet and half an inch on June 3, and Brewer took 12th in the High Jump and 12th in the Long Jump on June 4. He also competed in the 300 hurdles and brought home 12th.

Garret Weaver placed 16th in the 3200.

Mason Erchull and Miles Baldwin made history, team officials said, bringing home third and fourth in the 1600, both with a time of 4:40.

The June 4 race was “the first time Floyd has ever placed 2 boys in the top 4 of the 1600m at the state level,” officials said.

Baldwin later finished out his high school track career placing sixth in the 800. He plans to continue running at Emory and Henry in the fall.

Phillip Radford, a freshman this season, competed in Discus and came in 11th.

The last relay of the 21-22 season was run by Brewer, Isaac Pastrana, Q. Beegle and F. Beegle. They ran the 4X400 in 3:45, coming in ninth.

Team officials, including head coaches Zane Moran and Hannah Belshan Altizer, said “this was a truly unforgettable season.”