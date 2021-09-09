New after-school program launches in Smyth

A partnership was forged in two weeks that is giving families a new affordable option for after-school child care.

County Administrator Shawn Utt recognized the need when he and his wife transferred their children to the county school system and learned that after-school programming was only available through a small number of schools. Saltville Elementary operates an after-school program with grant funding, and students at Oak Point and Marion Elementary sent a bus to the Lifetime Wellness Center.

Knowing that child care is critical for working families, Utt began problem-solving.

With the help of the school system and county leaders, the Smyth County Explorers program for Pre-K through fifth-graders was brought together in the two weeks before school started and has since launched and has about 50 students enrolled.

A supervisor to oversee the program was hired, and aides have been brought on board to provide care from the school day’s end until 6 p.m. at each elementary school. The Explorers program fee is $30 per week.