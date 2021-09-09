New after-school program launches in Smyth

A partnership was forged in two weeks that is giving families a new affordable option for after-school child care.
County Administrator Shawn Utt recognized the need when he and his wife transferred their children to the county school system and learned that after-school programming was only available through a small number of schools. Saltville Elementary operates an after-school program with grant funding, and students at Oak Point and Marion Elementary sent a bus to the Lifetime Wellness Center.
Knowing that child care is critical for working families, Utt began problem-solving.
With the help of the school system and county leaders, the Smyth County Explorers program for Pre-K through fifth-graders was brought together in the two weeks before school started and has since launched and has about 50 students enrolled.
A supervisor to oversee the program was hired, and aides have been brought on board to provide care from the school day’s end until 6 p.m. at each elementary school. The Explorers program fee is $30 per week.
Utt said the program pays for itself and isn’t expected to be subsidized by the county. Should the Explorers program bring in more money than necessary, the county administrator said, the county plans to direct the funds to the school system as an expression of thanks for allowing the use of its buildings for the program.
Should Saltville Elementary ever lose its grant funding, Utt said the program should be able to expand and include its participants with no disruption.
The schools are providing snacks for the participants.
Utt said the program also includes dedicated homework time and free play time for youngsters to expend their energy before going home.
Right now, students are enrolled in the Explorers program at Atkins, Chilhowie, Marion and Oak Point elementary schools. However, Utt said, the program will be started at Rich Valley and Sugar Grove if parents express an interest. It could be launched with as few as two students, he said. The program, Utt said, is still in its infancy.
Anyone interested in participating should contact their child’s school principal or guidance counselor or check the school’s website. Utt said there’s a simple, one-page application to be completed.
The county administrator expressed his appreciation to all the leaders who helped make the after-school program possible, especially Superintendent Dennis Carter and the school system.
“An amazing partnership happened within two weeks,” Utt said and may help people get back to work.