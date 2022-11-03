Impressive Guy Fieri costume wins prize

Ryan Lawson has always loved chef Guy Fieri and his Food Network Shows, especially "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," during which the self-proclaimed Mayor of Flavortown crisscrosses the country in a red 1968 Camaro convertible looking for the best hometown meals in where else? Diners, drive-ins and dives.

Lawson, a Wythe County supervisor, also loves Halloween and celebrates every year with a party for family and friends. So this year, she decided to combine the two and dressed to impress as Fieri. She never buys costumes; they are always homemade.

She set about recreating Fieri’s trademark look with a blond spiky wig, a shirt with flames, sunglasses and a fake goatee.

She also went a step beyond and built a red Camaro out of wood and paint from Lowe’s.

“I went to Lowe’s for plywood, and I made a life-sized 1968 red Camaro,” she said. “It took me several days. I painted it, and my husband cut it out in the car shape, and he staked it in the yard.”

Lawson also recreated the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" sign.

Her hard work paid off; Lawson looked so much like Fieri that people at her own party didn’t recognize her.

“No one at my Halloween party knew it was me; I actually looked like Guy Fieri,” she said. “My mom was at the party, and she didn’t know it was me. She said, ‘where’s Ryan?’ and I said, ‘I’m right here.’ It was funny.”

Lawson held her party the weekend of Oct. 22, and a few days later, Fieri announced on Tik Tok and Twitter that he was holding a contest for anyone who wanted to dress up like him for Halloween. Lawson couldn’t believe her luck.

“I thought (dressing up like Fieri) would be unique and funny; little did I know he would have a contest,” Lawson said. “I already had my costume picture, so I made a Tik Tok (video) of my pictures, and sent it to him.”

Initially, Lawson thought she had a good chance of winning.

“I thought maybe my car will win it for me; I bet most people didn’t do that,” she said. “Then I started looking at videos and pictures of those who entered, and figured I probably didn’t have a shot at winning … I’m not sure how many people entered, but I’m sure it was over 500, and I won!”

Wednesday, Fieri announced the winners, who each received $250.

“I opened my Tik Tok page, and it said Guy Fieri tagged you in a post. He posted a video where he posted the three winners and he tagged me on it and shared my video,” Lawson said.

So what will Lawson do with her winnings?

Take her family to dinner.

"I think we will go to a diner, drive-in or dive,” she said.