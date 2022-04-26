Blue Ridge Job Corps reopens for new student enrollment

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the reopening of new student enrollment for in-person instruction and job training at Job Corps centers across the nation.

Staff members at the Blue Ridge Job Corps Center campus in Marion want Southwest Virginia communities to know that the center has immediate availability to serve qualified young people and help train and prepare them for a meaningful career.

Blue Ridge Job Corps Center has the capacity to serve 192 students in areas such as Certified Nursing Assistant, Clinical Medical Assistant, Medical Administrative Assistant, and Patient Care Technician.

Amid the pandemic, Job Corps centers operated under restricted enrollment due to the residential aspects of the program. With new safety measures in place, the decision to reopen Job Corps enrollment lifts the remaining restrictions on enrollment and restores the program to pre-pandemic admission standards.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many communities, including our own,” said Jordan Loupe, BCL/WBL Coordinator at BRJC. “We would appreciate the opportunity to spotlight how the Blue Ridge Job Corps campus can help our young people, employers, and community to recover and grow.”

Loupe said that in March 2020, all Job Corps students transitioned to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, centers have combined distance learning with some in-person job training and more recently resumed traditional in-person enrollments. Because of the pandemic, the center has many openings right now for new students.

“The reopening of new student enrollment at Job Corps is an important step forward in our nation’s recovery from the pandemic,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in the recent announcement. “On-center learning and the supports centers provide helps students take greater advantage of Job Corps’ training and educational opportunities. In turn, students will be better equipped to contribute and benefit as our nation grows stronger.”

Founded in 1964, Job Corps is the nation’s largest job training and education program. It provides students from 16 to 24 years of age with vocational training and academic experiences to increase opportunities towards gainful employment and career pathways.

Throughout its 57-year history, Job Corps has trained more than 3 million young people in hundreds of fields and career paths including construction, healthcare, IT, firefighting, advanced manufacturing, renewable resources and energy, automotive, and many more industries.

“Job Corps may serve as a first choice for many young people for whom the traditional education path is not a good fit, for those who are interested in getting to work immediately, or for those that have young families or personal obligations that may preclude them from participating in other educational programs,” said Loupe.

Mostly a residential program in urban and rural areas, Job Corps centers include dormitories and a campus environment similar to small colleges. Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, Job Corps is the nation’s largest residential career-training program. There are currently 121 Job Corps centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

“In the past year, we faced and overcame extraordinary challenges to enable Job Corps’ students continue their education,” said National Director of Job Corps Rachel Torres. “Our goal is to return to full, in-person center operations as quickly and safely as possible. By returning all centers to in-person instruction, we can continue Job Corps’ long tradition of preparing its students for successful careers.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of young Americans applied to Job Corps,” Loupe said. “We have demonstrated the ability to safely serve students and provide needed supports such as housing, basic healthcare, food/meals. Thanks to the leadership at the Department of Labor, we have recently resumed our traditional enrollment methods and have updated policies that will allow us to on-board students safely and expeditiously.”

Blue Ridge Job Corps is a female-only center and enrollment is open to Virginia residents only. For more information, visit https://blueridge.jobcorps.gov/.