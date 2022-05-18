Mountainside Clinic opens at Legacy Pines

The Mountainside Holistic Clinic opened to patients at its new Legacy Pines location last month.

The clinic offers care for acute illness, women’s health, autoimmune disorders and more, in a larger space.

Owner Jessica Zummo announced the move in February, having operated Mountainside Clinic at 1476 Floyd Highway N. since 2021.

She and her husband, Tom, purchased the former Pine Tavern Restaurant with another Floyd couple, Lenny Hall Jr. and Brandy Hall.

Products from Zummo’s Two Bear Mountain Apothecary are available at Mountainside Holistic Clinic, as is IV Nutritional Therapy and various state of the art methods for pain management and healing.

Legacy Pines is home to Hope & Wonder Church, Sons of Thunder Ministries Inc., and Millstone International Logistics and Training Facility. More businesses are expected to join the collective.

Learn more about Mountainside Holistic Clinic at www.mountainsideholistics.com.