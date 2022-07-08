Longtime chamber director retires

It’s only fitting that Jennifer Williams Atwell was born on Wytheville’s Main Street inside the Chitwood Memorial Clinic because for more than three decades she has been one of the area’s biggest cheerleaders, helping area business owners feel at home and prosper here.

On June 30, Atwell retired as executive director of the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce after 32 years of service. She is chamber’s third executive director since its founding in 1946.

She began her work with the chamber as a volunteer.

“I worked down the hall from where the chamber office was located on the fourth floor of the old BB&T building, now the Bolling Wilson,” she said. “I started volunteering for the chamber; some people left, and they hired me full time.”

Atwell began as the office manager and two years later, in 1992, was named executive director when the chamber moved into its current office in the town of Wytheville’s municipal building.

As executive director, she has organized leadership development programs, business expos, golf tournaments, annual dinners, community projects and more.

“We’re a jack-of-all-trades,” she said. “Being a membership organization, we try to help our member businesses with what they need to be successful and thrive … and we try to make the community a better place to live, work and play.”

During her chamber career, Atwell worked with 28 different board chairs and numerous board members in more than 370 board meetings. She has also served on numerous local, regional and state committees and boards.

“Jennifer is an extremely knowledgeable, dedicated professional who has been an invaluable resource to individual businesses, and an advocate for all businesses and our communities,” said Dean Sprinkle, current board chairman. “She leaves a legacy to be proud of. I and the board are appreciative of all that she has done.”

During her time at the chamber, Atwell spearheaded several significant community projects, including raising money for Wytheville’s Heritage Walk and the 1995 fundraising project to raise $30,000 to repair and repaint the Wytheville water tower to look like a hot air balloon.

In addition, Atwell was instrumental in training and preparing current and future community leaders from the more than 800 people who graduated 25 Leadership Development Institutes she developed and organized.

During her career, Atwell assisted entrepreneurs with resources and guidance and attended more than 400 ribbon cuttings.

Atwell said the most challenging part of her job was finding ways to help business owners with what they needed.

“And if I couldn’t help, to find an organization or a way to see the business grow,” she said, adding she enjoyed helping entrepreneurs open a business and seeing them be successful.

“My favorite part of the job was meeting and getting to know people and having long lasting relationships, and learning how to tap into other organizations and their leaders – being able to pick up the phone and say hey, can you help – and then becoming friends with them,” she said, adding that she will miss her colleagues and work family.

Alison Pollard of Rural Retreat has been named as the chamber’s new executive director.

“She will lead the chamber and do very well,” Atwell said.

Atwell plans to split her retirement between her home in Wytheville and the family farm in Ceres. Her husband, Jim, works for the Virginia Department of Agriculture. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.

“I’m going to spend a lot of time on the farm with my grandkids,” Atwell said. “I look forward to sitting on the front porch and sipping coffee every morning.”

