Coach, athletes, parents lobby for CHS track upgrades

Sadie Wassum Martello wants to see the track at Chilhowie High School brought into the 21st century for athletes’ safety and competiveness.

Martello, who came to Smyth County after competing and working with the University of Utah’s track & field and cross country program, now serves as the head track & field and cross country coach at CHS.

Martello first lobbied the Smyth County Board of Supervisors during a May public hearing on the school system’s budget. Monday evening she took her case to the school board.

The issue is the condition of the track as well as its surface. According to Martello, lane lines that are no longer visible are preventing the school from hosting a meet and the asphalt surface has led to student injuries.

Track surfaces at Marion Senior High School and Northwood High School are also asphalt, but those schools cannot hold meets because the track does not have enough lanes to meet regulations.

“Smyth County used to have an extremely successful track and field reputation,” Martello said in a statement to the school board. “Now we are falling behind simply due to the facilities we have available to us and the lack of investment in the program.”

The CHS track was built in 1996, Martello said, and hasn’t been painted in at least six years. It’s due for resurfacing this year, but there may be no money for rubberizing the surface.

Fellow CHS track coach Daniel Womack also advocated to the school board for an updated track surface and storage facilities. He provided photos showing the condition of the track and field.

Womack said the jumpers on the track team cannot practice on the CHS track because of the surface and are immediately at a disadvantage at meets because they cannot practice their moves on their home track.

One student athlete, Bella Payan, explained those issues. The shin splints she suffers from running and jumping on the hard track cause severe pain in her legs, she said, sometimes waking her up at 3 a.m. crying with the pain. She even took medication before and after a meet but the medicine lost effectiveness over time.

“It gets to a point where you hurt so badly when you’re sitting there massaging your legs, trying to get them back to a point where you can function, but not at your full potential,” she said. “You can’t get your full potential during practices and so at meets you’re struggling to push forward because you’re stuck at a level where you couldn’t improve.”

The mother of a CHS track athlete, LeAnn Atwell, said her family has spent over $7,000 in medical bills over the past two years for injuries her daughter has suffered.

“As a parent we want to give our kids the best to succeed,” Atwell said, describing her daughter’s academic achievements and how she has to go to Patrick Henry High School to practice her jumping skills in order to stay competitive.

The father of another CHS track athlete, Dennis Ratcliff, said that while in the military he suffered similar injuries to today’s CHS students and he is on disability because of it. And he’s seen fellow service members turn to drugs to ease their pain. He doesn’t want that to happen to these students.

“Training on it [the CHS track surface] day in and day out has left our athletes with multiple injuries due to the impact,” Martello said. “Every one of the athletes on the team has complained of shin splints and joint pain at some point this season. Rubberized surfaces are much gentler and reduce the effects of the high-impact pounding running and jumping can cause.”

Two student athletes slipped and fell with one hitting his head, resulting in bleeding. “I have fallen on the track,” Martello told the supervisors.

After growing up here, Martello also told the supervisors last month, that she studied kinesiology (the science of the human body’s movement) in college. She was also an award-winning competitor.

Today, Martello said she works with talented and dedicated athletes who will be seen by recruiters. However, she said, the condition of the CHS track, which is the best in the county, limits the athletes’ ability and potential for scholarships.

Tracks with rubber surfaces are said to act like a springboard, allowing athletes to add momentum to their stride and go faster. The synthetic surface is also said to offer shock absorption and cushioning.

“Rubberized surfaces have been the norm for decades now,” Martello said. “No teams want to compete or train on an asphalt track because all large competitions are held on a rubberized surface.”

While most local officials support a rubber track, money is proving to be an obstacle.

Mike Sturgill, the Chilhowie District supervisor and the school system’s director of middle/high instruction and division testing, estimated that the project would cost between $125,000 and $150,000.

Neither the school system nor the athletic funds have had enough money to rubberize the track, Sturgill told his fellow supervisors. The issue was explored several years ago.

Sturgill and Superintendent Dennis Carter separately pointed out that the CHS track was already scheduled to be recovered and re-lined this summer. In an email earlier this month to the News & Messenger, Dr. Carter said some additional work to the jumping pit area is also planned.

In the future, Carter said, “I am sure we will consider possible changes….”

At the supervisors’ meeting, Supervisor Phil Stevenson, who competed in all-district track, said he’d love to see a single countywide sports center and expressed a desire to do more for the county’s youth while also acknowledging the county’s limited financial resources.

Charles Wassum also addressed the supervisors, asking that the county commit to one track of which the entire community could be proud.

Wassum advocated for improving the schools’ athletic facilities “to help protect and raise the quality of athletes and competitiveness.”

Sturgill told his peers on the board that as soon as the school system can afford to rubberize the track, he believes it will be done. He expressed his agreement that the change is needed.

Martello said that in this region, Patrick Henry and Abingdon high schools have a monopoly on hosting meets, which can bring in thousands of dollars for team entries plus spectator admission.